With India crushing Australia in the Boxing Day Test match by 137 runs, Virat Kohli equalled former skipper Sourav Ganguly's record for most overseas Test wins. Overall, Kohli has captained 45 test matches, home and abroad, and have won 26 of them, while losing only 10 and playing draw 9. These figures have given him the best winning percentage, surpassing captain cool MS Dhoni who has 27 wins out of 60 Tests and a win percentage of 45.

With India crushing Australia in the Boxing Day Test match by 137 runs, Virat Kohli equalled former skipper Sourav Ganguly’s record for most overseas Test wins. With the Melbourne win, Kohli registered his 11th overseas Test victory in a total of 24 matches that he has captained, while the former great Ganguly had attained the same number of wins in 28 Tests. Today’s victory is also historic given it was India’s 150th in the longest format of the game.

With the Melbourne feather in India’s hat, they have become the fifth country behind Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa to achieve the feat.

While the resounding victory at Melbourne makes it India’s most successful Test venue in Australia, it also marks the first time since 1986 when India have won more than 1 Test in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Overall, Kohli has captained 45 test matches, home and abroad, and have won 26 of them, while losing only 10 and playing draw 9. These figures have given him the best winning percentage, surpassing captain cool MS Dhoni who has 27 wins out of 60 Tests and a win percentage of 45.

Interestingly, India have never lost a match when Kohli has won the toss, in the earlier Test series with England and South Africa, Kohli lost all 5 of the tosses in England and won one toss out of three in South Africa.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More