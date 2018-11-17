India vs Australia Women's T20I World Cup 2018: Team India will face Australia in the 17th match of the Women's T20I World Cup 2018 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first. So far at the tournament, India has defeated New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland and today will be looking to crush the Australian challenge.

Here at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, South America, Team India will lock horns with Australia in the 17th match of the Women’s T20I World Cup 2018. Under the new skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, women in blue will be eyeing to continue the winning streak as they defeated New Zealand, Pakistan, and Ireland in a row. Today, Kaur and Company will be playing against world’s one of the strong and full of match-winning players’ team. The match will commence at 8:30 pm (IST) and where India will be batting first and looking to set a big total for the Kangaroos. While Australian side will try to bundle out Team India with a low total.

India vs Australia Women’s T20I World Cup 2018 pitch report:

Before the toss, today, former New Zealand cricketer Lesley Murdoch reckoned the pitched and said that this is the same pitch, which was used on in the Australia-New Zealand game and predicted that the seemers may get some help from the wicket as it seems a bit roughed up but still looks a good overall wicket.

India vs Australia Women’s T20I World Cup 2018 line ups:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav.

Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Elyse Villani, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Delissa Kimmince, Tayla Vlaeminck, Megan Schutt.

