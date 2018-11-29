In the practice match against Australia XI, at the time of toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli walked out in shorts for the toss and later got trolled for dressing up inappropriate. A few tweeple also called Virat's gesture as disgraceful and disrespectful. Here are some Tweets pointing at the Indian skipper.

In the practice match against Australia XI, Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a blitzkrieg half-century but that was unnoticed as his outfit during the toss gets more attention. The Indian skipper was donning shorts, India jersey, and blue color training shoes at the time of toss. Virat’s lame dressing sense and disrespectful manner for the game created a buzz on Twitter and he got trolled for it. On the other side, Australia XI captain Sam Whiteman was dressed perfectly.

A Twitter user called Virat’s gesture as disgraceful and disrespectful. “There was a time when captains were used to wear blazers during the toss, but this behavior of Virat Kohli is absolutely unpardonable.”

Although, Indian skipper showed some good hands and played a knock of 64 runs off 87 balls. Whereas youngster Prithvi Shaw slammed 69 runs off 66 balls, Chiteshwar Pujara and Hanuman Vihari contributed half-centuries respectively to set a challenging score of 358 runs on the Day 2.

CA XI have won the toss and will field first #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/J8fb8BJp8x — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2018

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 358 all out in 92 overs (Virat Kohli 64, Prithvi Shaw 66, Aaron Hardie 4/50).

Cricket Australia XI 1st Innings: 24/0 in 4 overs (Max Bryant 14 batting, D’Arcy Short 10 batting).

Here are some trolls and tweets pointing at Indian captain Virat Kohli:

Kohli should hv been in a long Kurta for the toss..with shorts. Imagine! — movieman (@movieman777) November 29, 2018

Disgraceful and disrespectful… There was time captains used to wear Blazers during toss…. This behavior is absolutely unpardonable…. — Prakash (@Prakash1049) November 28, 2018

Wow what a logic it’s means u can come in underwear 😇😇😇😅😂🤣 from where you people taking such types of logic sssssssssssssssss. just look 👀 other two guy are with proper dressed — yhr store (@YhrStore) November 29, 2018

Even in other countries then not thinking about vk pant but here r so called bloody Indians 😜😜 poor mentality — im@bigredmonster (@Mypathischosen) November 29, 2018

Theek h Bss Virat ko bol do theek se dress up hoke aaya kare

Kuch nahi to Manyavar se hi trousers karid k pehan le, aisa aacha nahi lagta Bol dena, yaad se

Good night 😊

Aur haan, All The Best🙏 — 🇮🇳 Aparna 🇮🇳 (@appy10_) November 28, 2018

