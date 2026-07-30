India vs Bangladesh 2026: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return? Tamim Iqbal Shares Massive Update

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Tamim Iqbal provided an update stating that he and the board are ‘hopeful’ that the Indian cricket team will tour the country. The proposed India tour to Bangladesh would include three T20Is and three ODIs each. For top Indian batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play only One-Day cricket, this tour would mean their return to international cricket.

Tamim Iqbal provides update on India vs Bangladesh series

President Tamim Iqbal of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, or BCB for short, is optimistic about the possibility that India will come and play in Bangladesh in September 2026 for a series that will involve three ODIs and three T20s. In front of the reporters on Wednesday (July 29), he also indicated that they have started to communicate with the BCCI about the scheduling of this particular series.

Iqbal, in a conversation with Cribuzz, said, “Unfortunately, I don’t have any news regarding the India series. I am in discussions with the BCCI, and there is an exchange of emails between BCB officials. We are trying from all quarters.”

India had planned to travel to Bangladesh in August 2025, yet the cricket boards of both countries decided to postpone the white-ball series to September 2026 mutually during July last year. The move came after meetings between the two boards considered the international obligations and schedule of both teams.

Tamim Iqbal: ‘Bangladesh is a Safe Country’

While talking about the potential series against India, Tamim Iqbal dismissed rumours about the safety concerns in the nation. “Bangladesh is an extremely safe country, and I am very hopeful that they will come. Whatever steps need to be taken from our side, we are trying,” Iqbal said.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma International Return Receive Boost

The proposed series between India and Bangladesh will see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to International cricket. With preparations for the ODI World Cup in focus, there has been added pressure on both veteran batters, especially Rohit. The opening batter was reportedly set to be dropped after India’s series against England. However, a century in the final game of the series at Lord’s has pushed back his retirement rumours.

For Rohit, the ODI World Cup in 2027 would be his last chance to win a maiden World Cup trophy. However, the 39-year-old is battling age and fitness concerns along with replacement calls from different parts of the cricketing world.

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