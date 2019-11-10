India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Nagpur match preview: India is all set to take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India and Bangladesh on Sunday are looking to clinch the series which is at the tied at 1-1 zone at the present. The 3rd T20I will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India had claimed victory in the 2nd T20I in Rajkot when it chased a score of 154 runs.

From the Indian side, the skipper Rohit Sharma scored 85 runs in just 43 deliveries which helped the team to tied the series at 1-1. Today’s match is going to be the series decider. Rohit Sharma and his men are all set to take on Bangladesh and clinched the title. Team’s batsman Sanju Samson who is yet to make his T20I debut will surely play this last match. Samson had slammed a double century in Vijay Hazare trophy for the Kerala team.

Samson may replace KL Rahul who has failed to find boundaries and has scored less during the series. While another batsman Rishabh Pant has also failed to score runs in ht ongoing series. Team’s backbone Yuzvendra Chahal has proven beneficial for the team and another bowler Washington Sundar who replaced Kuldeep Yadav.

While Bangladesh has also come into the series with some of the key players missing including Shakib Al Hasan who is serving the ICC ban. Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar have helped the team to win slam India during the series. Mossaddek Hossain has so far failed to make any impact in the two matches. He can be replaced with Mohammad Mithun who is perfect as the former was hot for 21 runs by Rohit Sharma in the 2nd T20I match.

