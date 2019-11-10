India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Dream 11 prediction: India and Bangladesh will take on each other at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday in their final T20I match.

The third T20I between India and Bangladesh will play their final match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. The match is scheduled to be held at 7 pm today. Rohit Sharma and Co are eyeing to slam Bangladesh in the last match.

In the first T20I, Bangladesh slammed India in Delhi by 7 wickets in Delhi while India won the 2nd T20I when Rohit Sharma slammed 85 runs out of 46 balls.

The match will be the must-win situation for both the teams as the last match will decide who will get the title of T20I. Meanwhile, the batsman Rohit Sharma has been playing superb. Other players include Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar can prove successful for the team as per the prediction. However, left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may be replaced by the Shardul Thakur and Khaleel may be given rest this time. Batsman Rishabh Pant will keep improving behind but the Pant has failed to prove himself in the T20 cricket.

Dream 11 for India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I:

India Team:

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Bangladesh Team:

Playing XI: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.

Captain choice: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan or Mushfiqur Rahim.

Vice-Captain choice: Aminul Islam, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer or Deepak Chahar.

