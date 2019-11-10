India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming: The match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on November 10, Sunday.

India and Bangladesh are all set to play their 3rd T20I match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Sunday. Both the teams have a must-win situation as they had earlier claimed the last one game each. During the Ist T20I, Bangladesh slammed India in Delhi after the guest team won the match by 7 wickets while its batsman Mushfiqur Rahim had scored 60 runs.

In the 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma and his men successfully crushed Bangladesh and won the game. Without senior players, including skipper Virat Kohli for India and Bangladesh without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, the two teams have managed to tie the clashes so far. Now the 3rd T20I will be the decider of the series.

India Team: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Bangladesh Team: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mossadek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny.

What is the venue for India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?

India and Bangladesh will play their 3rd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

When is the third T20I between India and Bangladesh?

The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India and Bangladesh third T20I?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English and Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How to watch the match online?

The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar.

