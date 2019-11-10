India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: India's probable XI team for the final match will be hoping to lead the team and catch the series which is at the decider mode 1-1 at present.

India is all set to take on Bangladesh in the final and last T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. India had won the 2nd T20I at Rajkot while Bangladesh had claimed the victory in the first match at New Delhi by seven wickets. Both the teams look to keep proud of their records. India is eyeing to keep its home record intact while Bangladesh is also eager to slam India in the third and the final encounter match.

The Probable XI team of India is mentioned below:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chabar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, he had scored 85 runs with just 43 balls which lead an easy win for India to level the series. Shikhar Dawan is another batsman who can slam a big in the final match. KL Rahul might have failed to make his good but the team is hoping for his long stay at the wickets this time.

The Hitman's having a great time out there in his 100th T20I. Brings up a brilliant FIFTY off 23 deliveries 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/dRkdgOZE2U — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur are also important to pick up the wickets. The bowlers can finish the series in just a few overs if they tried to get it on their way.

IN ACTION – Batsmen getting into the groove for the finale against Bangladesh in Nagpur #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/Ge2tQTTo5k — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2019

Despite Bangladesh is playing with its senior players including Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. The team has so far managed to win the one match by 7 wickets which will provide enough support and encourage them to clinch the title of the T20I in India.

MUST WATCH: Chahal TV with the Hitman! 😎 From @ImRo45's 100th T20I to his 'secret' recipe to those monster sixes, this fun segment of Chahal TV has all the answers! 😀 @yuzi_chahal – by @28anand Full Video here 👉👉 https://t.co/tPJpO7yDMo pic.twitter.com/HgEZXGgroF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 8, 2019

The probable XI team for Bangladesh: Mohammed Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Mossadek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny.

