A special one hour program will be held on the match evening at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, which will be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina along with other guests, said CAB official.

India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test which will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens starting from November 22, will be graced by the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It will be the first time that a Day-Night Test will take place in India and pink ball will be used by India and Bangladesh in international cricket. Reports said star athletes like Abhinav Bindra and Mary Kom will also be present during the 2nd Test of the 2-match series. This India vs Bangladesh Test series is a part of the ICC Test Championship, in which, Virat Kohli & co. have already defeated South Africa and West Indies, and now eyeing to continue their winning streak.

On the other side, Bangladesh will be participating in the ICC Test Championship for the very first time. At the international level, both the teams have played 9 Tests of which India emerged victorious on 7 occasions. 2 times the match was drawn, while Bangladesh is still searching for its maiden Test win.

Talking to the media, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Avishek Dalmiya said, a special program has been scheduled to mark the special occasion in the evening. Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina will be the guest of honor.

Reports said to make the day historic, broadcaster Star has also proposed a plan to call cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble, and BCCI president Saurav Ganguly.

Replying to speculations that MS Dhoni may do commentary at the Eden Gardens, CAB official said that the board has invited him, but it’s not confirmed that he will do that or not.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App