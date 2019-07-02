India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: These are former captain MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Young Pant was not earlier named in the World Cup squad but Dhoni and Karthik were inducted. The left-handed Uttarakhand batsman got an opportunity to feature in the team after opener Shikhar Dhawan sustained a thumb injury during a match against Australia. Dhawan was replaced by KL Rahul as the opener to join Rohit Sharma.

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: In a first of its kind in the recent past, India team are featuring three wicketkeeper-batsmen in today’s ICC Cricket World Cup clash against Bangladesh in Birmingham. These are former captain MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Young Pant was not earlier named in the World Cup squad but Dhoni and Kartil were inducted. The left-handed Uttarakhand batsman got an opportunity to feature in the team after opener Shikhar Dhawan sustained a thumb injury during a match against Australia. Dhawan was replaced by KL Rahul as the opener to join Rohit Sharma.

Pant played his first match of the World Cup against England on June 30 and scored 32 off 29 balls. Though he could not stay at the crease for a long but he proved that he impressed cricket pundits and fans with his innings. He is also seen as the successor of Dhoni who may announce retirement from the international cricket after ICC’s mega event.

The players are out onto the field and ready to go!#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/rt1BVYoQyC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

On the other side, Karthik is playing his first match of the tournament. He got a place in the team after Kedar Jadhav was dropped, owing to his poor performance. Jadhav along with Dhoni was heavily criticised for not showing intent to win during the clash with tournament favourites England.

Both Pant and Karthik will be trying hard to give their hundred per cent in order to secure their place in the playing team. Meanwhile, India are playing their eighth match of the World Cup 2019 and are staying at the second spot in the points table. The Men in Blue have 11 points from seven games. They lost their last match against England and one match against New Zealand was washed-out.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App