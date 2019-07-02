Men in Blue on Tuesday will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston. The game will be the 40th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match is going to be interesting as for Bangladesh, it's a must-win game and for Virat Kohli and Co, it is just a point away game to qualify semis.

Team India on Tuesday will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had lost its match against England by 31 runs at the same venue. The Men In Blue is hoping to bounce back and clinch the points to lead the points table of the World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and Co after winning this match will qualify for the semifinals. In the team, there is a possibility of a new all-rounder in the playing XI after Vijay Shankar ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury.

On the other hand, For Bangladesh side, the match is a must-win situation. The Tigers need a victory to remain in the tournament. The team is currently at the 7th position with 7 points at the table. The team will play against Pakistan after this match. Sources close to the team have revealed that hey will introduce spinners in the game against India to take more wickets. Bowlers including skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Rubel Hussain can play an important role in the match against India.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmuduallah Riyadh, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Abu Jayed and Mohammed Mithun

Live Updates

