Team India on Tuesday will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India had lost its match against England by 31 runs at the same venue. The Men In Blue is hoping to bounce back and clinch the points to lead the points table of the World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and Co after winning this match will qualify for the semifinals. In the team, there is a possibility of a new all-rounder in the playing XI after Vijay Shankar ruled out of the World Cup 2019 due to a toe injury.
On the other hand, For Bangladesh side, the match is a must-win situation. The Tigers need a victory to remain in the tournament. The team is currently at the 7th position with 7 points at the table. The team will play against Pakistan after this match. Sources close to the team have revealed that hey will introduce spinners in the game against India to take more wickets. Bowlers including skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Rubel Hussain can play an important role in the match against India.
Squads:
India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmuduallah Riyadh, Sabbir Rahaman, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahaman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Kumar Das, Abu Jayed and Mohammed Mithun
Live Updates
India vs Bangladesh
And, here comes the 50-run partnership between #TeamIndia openers 😎😎— BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019
Live - https://t.co/iqlsfr9wb6 pic.twitter.com/UHyClIB4eQ
Ind 63/0
The Men in Blue seems to be back in form with changing the colour of the jersey. Rahul 27, Rohit 33.
Ind vs Ban
Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma is eyeing to play a big innings today and give a strong start to India. KL Rahul who hasn't impressed at the tournament so far, will try to showcase some big shots and take on Bangladeshi bowlers.
IND 20/0
Mustafizur delivering the fifth over, gave no run in the first three balls of the over. Big loss for Bangladesh, Tamim dropped Rohit Sharma's catch.
#RiseOfTheTigers #TeamIndia#BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/ZjcTAFK2vy— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019
18/0
Saifuddin delivering the fourth over, gave no run in the first three balls of the over, here goes a boundary on the fifth ball of the over by Rahul.
IND 14/0
Mustafizur comes into the attack, gave just a single run in the first three balls of the over. Three runs out of the third over.
IND 11/0
Saifudding comes into the attack, trying his best to giv minimum runs possible, gave no runs in the first three balls of the over. Rahul unable to hit the ball.
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal to play his 200th ODI today
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal will play his 200th ODI today at Edgbaston today. India will try its best today to register an emphatic victory in the match against Bangladesh after its poor show against England a couple of days ago.
Bangladesh XI
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
India XI
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
India won the toss, opt to bat
Virat Kohli led team has won the toss and has opt to bat first against Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Tune in to NewsX for latest updates.
Pitch report
Ian Bishop and Sourav Ganguly are present for giving the pitch report. The pitch surface will give more spinners into play and the surface that Bangladesh would want to play on.