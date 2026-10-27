India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Match in India

India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: India will begin their title defence at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 against Bangladesh on Tuesday (Oct 27). The opening encounter will take place at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Punjab, with captain Harmanpreet Singh leading the Indian men’s hockey team in front of the home crowd. The five-time champions will look to extend their record in the tournament as they begin their campaign against Bangladesh. Here are the details of the match, including its start time, venue, television broadcast and live streaming options in India.

India vs Bangladesh Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India vs Bangladesh, Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Date: Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 27), 2026 Venue: Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, Punjab

Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium, Jalandhar, Punjab Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live on TV?

Indian hockey fans can watch the India vs Bangladesh Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 match live on Star Sports 2.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Streaming?

The India vs Bangladesh Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India vs Bangladesh: Tournament Format and Schedule

The Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 features six teams: India, Bangladesh, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea. Each team will play the other five sides once during the round-robin league stage. The four teams finishing at the top of the standings will advance to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are scheduled to take place in Mohali on November 4, while the bronze-medal match and final will be held on November 5 at the Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

Following their opening fixture against Bangladesh, India will face China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2 as they look to progress to the knockout stage and retain their title.

India’s Record at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy

India are the most successful team in the history of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy, having won the title five times. Their championship victories came in 2011, 2016, 2018, when they shared the title with Pakistan, 2023 and 2024. The hosts will aim to add another trophy to their collection in the 2026 edition.