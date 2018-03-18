A rejuvenated Bangladesh team led by Shakib Al Hasan will aim to cause more upset as they take on series favourites Team India led by Rohit Sharma in the Nidahas Trophy T20 final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With a win rate of 73%, The Men in Blue have won 29 games out of possible 40. India also enjoys venue supremacy over the resilience Bangladeshi side ahead of the final. On the other hand, Bangladesh are a team which achieved Test status not many years ago and they propelled forward in all formats of the game.

After registering an emphatic yet controversial 2 wicket win in the virtual semi-final against host nation SriLanka, a rejuvenated Bangladesh team led by Shakib Al Hasan will be eying more upset as they take on series favourites Team India in the Nidahas Trophy T20 final on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Bangladeshi Tigers emerged triumphant over the hosts in a see-saw battle to set a date against Team India in the triangular series final. Bangladesh haven’t won a single game against India in their previous seven encounters.

Since 2016, Team India have found themselves on the winning side more than any other team in cricket’s shortest format of the game. With a win rate of 73%, The Men in Blue have won 29 games out of possible 40. India also enjoys venue supremacy over the resilience Bangladeshi side ahead of the final. With 9 wins in 11 games at the Premadasa, India will surely take on Shakib Hasan’s side as the favourites to lift the trophy. Skipper Rohit Sharma is only 27 runs short from taking the fifth spot of all-time leading runs scorer in t20 internationals.

Speaking ahead of the final, Team India batsman Dinesh Karthik said that Bangladesh are famous for their fighting spirit. “As a team they (Bangladesh) are known for that (fighting spirit). They really try hard. They are a team which achieved Test status not many years ago and they propelled forward in all formats of the game,” Karthik told reporters at the R Premadasa Stadium.”They have done well for themselves, especially in sub-continent conditions. They are a very good team. I think we are trying to focus on our processes and routines, that has given us good results till now,” he added.

What time is the India vs Bangladesh final of the Nidahas Trophy 2018?

The final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played from 7 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of India vs Bangladesh final? Which Channel will air the match live?

The final of the Nidahas Trophy cannot be live streamed online. The match will be telecasted live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.

DSports is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 495, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 410, DISH TV at Channel No. 630, BIG TV at Channel No. 514, DEN Network at Channel No. 412, SITI at Channel No. 83, ASIANET at Channel No. 312, ARASU at Channel No. 212, E INFRA at Channel No. 462, KABLE FIRST at Channel No. 907, MANTHAN at Channel No. 611

Rishtey Cineplex is available on TATA SKY at Channel No. 348, VIDEOCON at Channel No. 238, DISH TV at Channel No. 204, DEN Network at Channel No. 173, SITI at Channel No. 213, Reliance Digital TV at 318, Airtel TV at 219

What are the squads for India vs Bangladesh Nidahas Trophy 2018 final?

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das.

