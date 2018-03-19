On Sunday, Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik sealed a stunning win over Bangladesh by hitting a six on the last ball in the final of Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series played at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. After the match, Dinesh Karthik revealed that he was practising these shots which were having a strong base. Dinesh Karthik thanked the supporting staff who kept on supporting him for the last few months.

"Happy to be where I'm and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months," Karthik added | Photo: IANS

Do it over and over until it becomes a part of who you are. After showing his individual brilliance on the pitch against Bangladesh in Nidahas Trophy final, Team India’s explosive hard-hitter Dinesh Karthik revealed the secret of doing the herculean task with sheer determination and intense hard work. Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik gave a resounding finish to the final of Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series on Sunday. Karthik turned out as the match winner in tri-series final at the R Premadasa stadium against the mighty Bangladesh by striking a home run on the last ball.

The new finisher in town for Team India came in to bat in the second last over with scoreboard reading 133/5 and the Men in Blue 34 runs short of winning the final, which was slipping away from Rohit Sharma’s men at that time. The 32-year old made his presence felt and portrayed India’s intention by slamming the first ball for a massive six. While recovering from the first blow, Bangladeshi impressive death bowler Rubel Hossain, who is famous for winning matches for the Tigers on his own was sent for another boundary by Dinesh Karthik.

ALSO READ: Nidahas Trophy final highlights: Dinesh Karthik’s last ball six guides India to the 4-wicket victory over Bangladesh in a thriller

With Karthik’s mercilessly killing of Bangladeshi bowlers in the Nidahas Trophy final which helped him register a flabbergast score of 23 on 7 balls, the match eventually came down to the final ball where India needed 5 runs. Karthik produced a stunning strike which sailed over extra cover for a massive six to leave Bangladesh in shock and Soumya Sarkar in tears. “I have been practising these shots – having a strong base and then hitting from there,” Karthik was quoted as saying after the match. “Happy to be where I’m and thanks to the support staff who have kept on supporting me for the last few months,” he added.

ALSO READ: Nidahas Trophy 2018: Ambitious Bangladesh to lock horns with Rohit Sharma’s Team India in final

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App