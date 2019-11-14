India head coach Ravi Shastri got trolled once again after posting his bowling pictures from India's net session. Social media users made fun of the India coach by bringing up his drinking habit and rivalry with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

India head coach Ravi Shastri is having a bad batch on social media these days as he is getting trolled repeatedly in Twitter, Facebook, and other social platforms. The head coach of India once again became the center of all jokes after posting a couple of photos of himself bowling during India training session ahead of the first Test Bangladesh in Indore.

India head coach was seen hurling his arm during the net session of India at Indore’s Holkar stadium. Shastri gave a caption saying old habits die hard on Wednesday.

However, fans made those pictures into a joke, with some made some jokes on Shastri’s drinking habits while some brought up BCCI president Sourav Ganguly into the context who has a history of bitter relationship with the India coach.

This is not the first time that the India head coach is being trolled by the fans after posting pictures. A few days ago, he posted a picture with India captain Virat Kohli in his Twitter handle with birthday wishes. The post also triggered social media trolls and fans made fun of the images.

Virat Kohli and Co is set to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series starting from Thursday at Indore’s Holkar stadium. The second match will be played at Eden Gardens of Kolkata which will be the first-ever day/night Test for the Indian team. The match will be played with pink ball. Indian cricketers the likes of Ajnkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteswar Pujara, Mohammed Shami practiced at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) with the pink ball under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli says he felt like it was the end of the world during 2014 England tour

India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan says bowlers are one of the major reason of winning matches consistently

Dada ka Khauf 😂 — Niraj_Gupta (@Aryan_NrJ) November 13, 2019

Old habits 😂😂

Daru wali old habits 😂 — Deepanshu (@Deepans42427487) November 13, 2019

One of the major changes in Indian cricket which can be seen after Dada Sourav Ganguly becoming BCCI president. Shastri having soup instead of alcohol. 😂 #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IMCGuAYUwe — Sanjay Singh (@sanjay_2044) November 13, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App