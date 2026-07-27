India vs Bangladesh Series Back On? BCCI Awaits Government Approval, Afghanistan T20I Series Faces Postponement — Report

India vs Bangladesh: India and Bangladesh are set to resume cricketing ties as fresh reports emerge of the two cricket boards planning a schedule for a series. Earlier, India was supposed to tour their neighbours last year; however, deteriorating diplomatic relations between the two countries meant that the tour was postponed indefinitely. Now, as the ties off the field between the nations continue to grow, there have reportedly been talks of planning a date for the tour.

Meanwhile, the series against Bangladesh would come at a cost. With this tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would have to postpone the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in Delhi. Notably, the official tour would have registered Afghanistan as the hosts despite the matches taking place in Delhi.

India vs Bangladesh Series Needs Government Approval

A report from the Times of India quoted a source from the BCCI saying that the tour to Bangladesh will be held only after receiving approval from the government. It was also revealed in the report that the India vs Afghanistan series was talked about when the officials from the BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) met in London.

When will India tour Bangladesh?

It will be a multi-format white-ball tour which will see the two teams clash in three T20Is and three ODIs. However, given the jam-packed schedule of the Indian team, planning the dates for these games could be an uphill task. India will be playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, which starts from the 15th August and finishes on the 27th of August. Meanwhile, the T20I team led by Shreyas Iyer will travel to Japan for the upcoming Asian Games, which will kick off on the 17th of September.

This schedule leaves only a small window in the first half of September to accommodate the Bangladesh tour. To make sure the travel between games remains minimal, BCB has agreed to host all games across two venues. Chattogram and Dhaka emerge as the cities hosting the six matches.

India vs Afghanistan T20I series to be postponed?

India’s T20I series against Afghanistan could be postponed if the tour to Bangladesh receives approval from the Indian government. Earlier in June, India and Afghanistan had clashed in a one-off Test and a three-match ODI series, which the Men in Blue won without dropping a game.

Also Read: VVS Laxman Raises Fitness Concern Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Despite Player of the Series Heroics vs Zimbabwe