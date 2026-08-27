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Home > Sports News > India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report

India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report

IND vs BAN: India's white-ball series against Bangladesh is now likely to be rescheduled for January 2027, with BCCI-government discussions still ongoing. The BCB is seeking a window at the start of next year for the six-match tour, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, after the originally proposed September schedule remained uncertain.

Indian ODI and T20I teams could face Bangladesh in January 2027, according to a report. Image Credit: ANI
Indian ODI and T20I teams could face Bangladesh in January 2027, according to a report. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 19:46 IST

India vs Bangladesh: India’s white-ball series against Bangladesh has been postponed multiple times due to strained political relations between the two nations. It all started when there was reported violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. This resulted in not only postponing the tour but also the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. 

The India-Bangladesh white-ball series is now likely to be rescheduled for January next year, with discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government still ongoing. Tensions rose further when Bangladesh pulled away from participating in the T20 World Cup 2026. 

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India vs Bangladesh White-Ball Series Back on Cards?

According to a BCCI source, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is seeking a window at the start of next year, as the originally proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

“The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year,” a BCCI source told ANI.

India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram.

However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour.

Relations Sour Between India and Bangladesh

Following the BCB’s announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad.

The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: ENG vs PAK 2nd Test: ‘No Pace, No Passion’ — Nasser Hussain Slams Babar Azam’s ‘Mercurial’ Pakistan For Poor England Tour

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India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report
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India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report
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