LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

India vs Bangladesh Series 2027: A six-match white-ball series could finally take place in January 2027 after being postponed twice. With the BCCI and BCB reportedly exploring a fresh window, check the proposed schedule, India's packed cricket calendar and the diplomatic hurdles that could determine whether the long-awaited tour goes ahead.

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 23:03 IST

India vs Bangladesh Series 2027: India’s proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh could finally get underway in January 2027, with a possible window being explored for the six-match assignment. The series, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is, has already been postponed twice, and its revival will depend on India’s packed international calendar and government approval.

The proposed tour has remained in limbo despite efforts to find a suitable window. According to a report by India Today, January 2027 has emerged as a possible option for the six-match assignment, although the schedule is yet to receive official confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

You Might Be Interested In

The potential window could provide an opportunity to resume bilateral cricket between the neighbouring countries. However, several scheduling complications and diplomatic considerations will need to be addressed before the teams can take the field.

India vs Bangladesh 2027 Tour: Six-Match Series On The Cards

The proposed assignment comprises three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is). The tour was initially planned for August 2025, but the boards subsequently agreed to move it to September 2026.

The revised schedule did not materialise either. India instead hosted Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series during that period, leaving the Bangladesh tour awaiting another opportunity.

A January 2027 window is now reportedly being considered. However, the possibility of the tour going ahead remains dependent on fresh scheduling arrangements and clearance from the Indian government.

Packed India Cricket Calendar Could Complicate 

Finding room for six additional international matches will not be straightforward, given India’s commitments at the start of 2027.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to tour India for a three-match ODI series from January 3 to 9. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia is also scheduled to begin on January 21, leaving a limited period for the proposed Bangladesh assignment.

The BCCI would therefore need to work out a revised calendar that accommodates the tour without disrupting India’s other international commitments. Any final decision is expected to take these scheduling requirements into account.

Why Has India’s Tour Of Bangladesh Been Postponed Twice?

The original series was scheduled to begin on August 17, 2025. However, the BCCI and BCB subsequently agreed to defer the tour until September 2026, citing international commitments and scheduling considerations.

The postponement came at a time when relations between India and Bangladesh were under strain. Political developments following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August 2024 contributed to tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The diplomatic situation continued to influence sporting engagements, creating uncertainty around the proposed bilateral series.

T20 World Cup Disagreement Added To India-Bangladesh Tensions

Relations faced another challenge ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, when Bangladesh raised concerns about travelling to India for the tournament.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board requested that its team’s matches be moved to Sri Lanka, citing security-related reasons. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the proposal after independent assessments found no credible security threat.

Bangladesh consequently did not travel to India for the tournament, adding another complication to an already strained cricketing relationship.

Can BCB Chief Tamim Iqbal Help Revive Bilateral Cricket?

There are now signs of renewed efforts to improve cricketing ties between the two boards. With the political situation in Bangladesh having changed, BCB president Tamim Iqbal is reportedly keen to rebuild relations with the BCCI.

That could help create a more favourable environment for the long-pending series. However, the proposed January 2027 window remains under consideration, and neither board has announced a confirmed schedule.

For now, the prospect of India travelling to Bangladesh for the six-match white-ball series remains uncertain. If the two boards manage to find a suitable window and secure the necessary approvals, the tour could finally move closer to becoming a reality after two postponements.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans
Tags: india vs bangladesh

RELATED News

James Anderson Set For Shock Surrey Move After Lancashire Snub, England Legend In Talks For 2027 Deal

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Preview: Check IND vs NZ Date, Time, Squads, Venue, Head-to-Head Record And Where To Watch LIVE

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Bihar Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, 15-Year-Old Set For Big Leadership Test

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses His Cool After Cheap Dismissal! Pakistan Star Smashes Bat In Frustration During Domestic Return

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Fielding Brilliance Has A Secret! India Coach Reveals What Makes Them Special | IND vs NZ

LATEST NEWS

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

Watch Video: Flames Erupt At Delhi Car Showroom, People Rush Across Rooftops As Fire Spreads And Cars Burn

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 OUT: Physics Exam on February 16, Maths on March 9, Check When Your Subject Paper Is Scheduled, Full Schedule Here

Son Returns Home With Ailing Father, Finds Mother Missing With Brother-in-Law, Then Discovers Grandparents’ Precious Ancestral Jewellery Has Vanished

Who Was Nisha Bhagat? Before Her Death, Jharkhand Tribal Leader Went Live on Facebook, Named People and Questioned Police Inaction

Who Is Babloo Srivastava? Underworld Don Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Gets Acquitted in 20-Year-Old Kidnapping Case, But Why Is He Still Behind Bars?

Bright Outdoor Media Limited Makes Its Debut On The Main Boards Of BSE And NSE, Marking A New Chapter In Its Growth Journey

Watch Video: Customer Loses His Cool and Repeatedly Smashes Tea Seller With Helmet, But Vendor Loses His Cool and Retaliates With Boiling Tea

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

Adisoft Technologies Doubles Up in H1 FY27: Net Profit Soars 118%, EBITDA Rockets 106%

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans
India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans
India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans
India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans
India vs Bangladesh Series: January 2027 Window Under Consideration As BCCI, BCB Explore Fresh Tour Plans

QUICK LINKS