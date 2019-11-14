India vs Bangladesh: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has said that the first six overs in the T20 international play a major role in deciding which team is going to dominate the match. As the World T20 is less than a year away, Shikhar Dhawan is all set to tackle the game in attacking mode. Shikhar Dhawan has said that every team and all the individuals who are going to take part in the mega showdown have aimed and planned out their performance but he is going to enter the field without any perfect strategy, on the other hand, Dhawan will be seen in attacking mode and provide an outstanding platform to the middle order.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli calls India’s pace unit best in the world

As per the reports, Shikhar Dhawan said that is he going to concentrate more on attacking as an opener in the first six overs of any particular match so that he can help the team in making a good total. He said that he likes to play in attacking mode but if due to any factor he will not be able to do so, then he will go for a change on the spot. He said that if the team will be able to score 50 to 55 runs in the first six overs of a T20 match, then they will easily reach a good total. He concluded his statement by saying that he will focus on achieving a big score and the smart attacking game is going to be his basic tactic for T20 format matches.

While talking about the Indian bowling line-up, Dhawan said that it is a matter of pride for the Indian cricket team that they have one of the world’s best bowling line-up. Indian bowlers have performed very well in the past matches and pace bowling attack of India is very strong. Dhawan concluded his statement by saying that in many international and domestic matches, Indian bowlers have made the team win by their immense efforts.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App