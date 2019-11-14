India skipper Virat Kohli says team India's pace battery is best in the world. He also said India might play with three seamers in the first Tets against Bangladesh.

India skipper Virat Kohli said team India’s best unit is the best in the world currently. He said he always wanted to see fast bowlers of our country ruling the world cricket and he is delighted to see that happening.

India’s pace battery led by Jasprit Bumrah has been spectacular during the last two years and have won many games of Kohli and Co. Their brilliant performance also eased off the pressure of the spinners.

Besides Bumrah, the likes of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami also excelled in their performance. Umesh Yadav also bowled brilliantly in the recently concluded home series against South Africa.

While speaking about the pace unit Kohli said Spin was never a problem for team India as the team produced great spinners like Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin among others but the real cause of concern was fast bowling. He added when he took over the captaincy of the Indian team one od his main targets was to improve the pace unit and make it one of the best in the world. He also said he is extremely happy to see it dominating the World cricket.

The 31-year-old right-hander said it’s their belief that stands out for them. He added Indian bowlers are ready to bowl in any kind of pitches and any kind of opposition. Pitch doesn’t matter to them anymore, said the India captain.

Virat indicated that India will play with 3 pacers in the first Test against Bangladesh in Indore. Kohli said Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, and Ishant Sharma has been the consistent bowers for the squad in the last few overs. Virat said as Bumrah is not fit yet, India would likely to take on the field with these three pacemen in Indore.

