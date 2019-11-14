India skipper Virat Kohli said he had faced mental issues during the 2014 England tour. He said he felt like it was the end of the world.

India skipper Virat Kohli opens up about his miserable England tour of 2014, where he managed to score just 134 runs in 10 innings and went through a horrible bad patch,

Kohli on Thursday while speaking to the reporters said he had gone through a very bad phase in England when he felt like it was the end of the world. He added he felt so low mentally that he couldn’t speak, or communicate. He revealed that he wanted to get away from the game.

Kohli said the mental condition is something very important for every sportsman. He added mental health should be given importance in every field and in terms of cricket, if a cricketer is important enough for the squad and capable to go forward with team India, they must be looked after, said the India captain.

A few days back, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took a sabbatical to improve his mental health. Nic Maddinson, another Australian batsman also has taken a break from cricket due to mental health issues. In 2013, England batsman Jonathan Trott stepped down from the squad giving the same reason during Ashes 2015 in Australia. Former England opener Marcus Trescothick went back home in the middle of the India tour in 2006 citing anxiety and depression issues.

The 32-year-old Delhi supported the decision that has been taken by Maxwell. He said everyone has a life beyond cricket. What Glenn Maxwell did is remarkable and it takes a lot of courage to take such a decision. It has set the right example for the cricketer all over the world, said the biggest sports star in India.

ALSO READ: India vs Bangladesh: Shikhar Dhawan says bowlers are one of the major reason of winning matches consistently

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli calls India’s pace unit best in the world

Happy Children’s Day 2019: Google celebrates Children’s Day with a doodle, set to declare doodle for google winners today

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App