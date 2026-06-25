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Home > Sports News > India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details

India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details

Can the Women in Blue bounce back? Check out the full match preview, historical head-to-head stats, pitch analysis, and live streaming details for the Group A clash.

India vs Bangladesh Womens T20 World Cup All You Need to Know Including Match Preview Head-to-Head Record Pitch Report Weather Update and Live Streaming Details. Photo BCCI Women- X
India vs Bangladesh Womens T20 World Cup All You Need to Know Including Match Preview Head-to-Head Record Pitch Report Weather Update and Live Streaming Details. Photo BCCI Women- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Thu 2026-06-25 17:24 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W: Match 23 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will witness a key clash between India Women and Bangladesh Women at the historic Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on 25th June. Both the subcontinental giants are coming into this fixture with a desperation to grab a crucial win and keep their tournament ambitions alive.

IND-W vs BAN-W Match Preview

India Women will look to bounce back fiercely after a tough six-wicket loss against South Africa. The Women in Blue skippered by Harmanpreet Kaur have a good mix of explosive batters and experienced spinners but would need a clinical team performance to avoid a slip-up. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women are looking for momentum to break Group A. The Tigresses, who are known for their fighting spirit and effective slower bowlers, will look up to skipper Nigar Sultana for inspiration to pull off an upset.

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IND-W vs BAN-W Head-to-Head Record

Historically, India has been the overwhelmingly dominant side in this rivalry. The two teams have faced each other 23 times in Women’s T20 Internationals (WT20Is).

  • India Women Wins: 20

  • Bangladesh Women Wins: 3

India, with an 86.95% win percentage, are heavy favourites but Bangladesh’s past tactical successes are a reminder that they are not to be taken lightly.

IND-W vs BAN-W Pitch Report

Old Trafford’s track provides a true and sporting surface. Historically it is a good bounce and carry for the fast bowlers and gives a lot of visual utility for pacers with the new ball. But the solid nature of the pitch means that once batsmen are settled they can play their shots with freedom. The spinners will get decent assistance with turn and grip in the middle overs of the game. The toss may be a crucial factor as in the five WT20Is played here, the team batting first has won three times.

IND-W vs BAN-W Weather Update

As per the latest report, it will be warm and sunny in Manchester, United Kingdom during the day. The current maximum temperature of the day is a sizzling 33 degrees with the chance of rain during play at 0%. Southeast winds will be around 9 mph. This will keep things dry and humid at 44 %. With the UV index at 6, it is expected to be a punishing day out in the field for the players.

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch every ball of this blockbuster encounter live. In India, the match will be broadcast live on television, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar application. For global viewers, live streaming will be accessible through ICC.TV and region-specific platforms like tapmad. The game is scheduled to commence at 2:30 PM local time (7:00 PM IST).

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India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details
Tags: Harmanpreet Kaur team newsIND-W Vs BAN-WIndia Women vs Bangladesh Women 2026JioHotstar live streaming cricketManchester UK weather cricketNigar Sultana Joty batting statsOld Trafford cricket pitch reportWomen in Blue tournament standingsWT20I head to head record

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India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details
India vs Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup: All You Need to Know, Match Preview, Head-to-Head Record, Pitch Report, Weather Update and Live Streaming Details

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