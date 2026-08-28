India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the 7th Place Playoff Match? Live Streaming Details And Start Time

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026: India are set to end the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 on Friday, August 28 where the Harmanpreet Singh-led side would look to finish in 7th place and will face Belgium in their final match.

With that in mind, Harmanpreet Singh and his players will strive to leave a good impression at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre as they play against the hosts. On the other hand, Belgium are also determined to recover from a painful loss at the hands of their own supporters, who missed the semifinals representing the team. Given the eagerness of both teams in wanting to win the final match of the tournament, the spectators can be assured that they’ll witness a game between these two top-tier hockey teams from the world that is definitely something to look forward to.

India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

The seventh-place playoff, India vs Belgium, will be at Belfius Hockey Arena Wavre, Belgium. The match will be at 6:15 PM local time and correspond to 9:45 PM IST on Friday, August 28.

Match: India vs Belgium (7th Place Playoff)

Tournament: FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Date: August 28, 2026

Venue: Belfius Hockey Arena, Wavre, Belgium

Time: 9:45 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026 Live in India?

Indian fans can watch the match India v Belgium, Seventh Place Playoff, live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be on JioHotstar through the app and the website. DD Sports is also predicted to give a free-to-air broadcast for Indian viewers.

Hockey World Cup 2026: India Looking to Finish on a High

India’s World Cup aspirations took a hit in the second stage when they lost consecutive matches to the Netherlands and Argentina, ending up outside of the semifinals. But the game against Belgium will provide Harmanpreet Singh’s boys the chance of getting a top-eight rank and gaining a bit of confidence that will be necessary ahead of their international fixtures, which will include the Asian Games. However, Belgium, being a host nation, will of course not want to cap their home World Cup with a loss.

Also Read: Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years