India vs Belgium Prediction: Who Will Win FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 7th Place Playoff?

India vs Belgium Prediction: India’s disappointing FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign ends on Friday when Harmanpreet Singh and the Indian team will face co-hosts Belgium in the classification match at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre for 7th/8th positions. Both sides came into the competition with a view to going all the way and winning the tournament, but after a lacklustre second phase they even didn’t get into the semi-finals.

For India, this match is the last chance to show that they did not forget how to play well. Soon after the tournament, attention will be shifted to the Asian Games. In contrast, Belgium would be eager to do not let the last World Cup at home end without achieving at least a victory on the classification rounds.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India Preview

India were on the back foot for the second round in their campaign as Craig Fulton’s squad came undone after getting defeated 1-3 by the Netherlands, followed by a 3-5 loss to Argentina; these scores meant they lost their chance at the semi-finals. The whole team defense was letting them down at various points in the match and yet the forwards kept promising by players like Sukhjeet Singh and the team’s captain, Harmanpreet Singh. For the Indian team to come on top over the technically sound Belgian team, the team needs to work on their defense as well as the penalty corners.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Belgium Preview

Belgium’s World Cup campaign has been frustrating just the same. The Red Lions ranked lowest in their pool after consecutive 1-1 draws against Australia and Spain, and this way, they couldn’t qualify for the last four despite the advantage of playing at home.

Belgium, who rely on a possession-based game that is well-arranged and also major international tournament experience, should easily be able to take on any competitor. Really it’s their home crowd playing at home is expected to give the players that extra motivation as well.

FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs Belgium Prediction

This matchup is anticipated to be much more exciting rather than a traditional classification match, as both sides hope to end a series of discouraging results on a positive note. India have been a formidable attacking side but have suffered defensively to top-level opponents. Belgium, at the same time, have a very well-rounded team and should do well in a home game.

India vs Belgium Prediction: Belgium 3-2 India

Also Read: India vs Belgium Hockey World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch the 7th Place Playoff Match? Live Streaming Details And Start Time