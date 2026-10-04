Carlo Ancelotti Heaps Praise on India After Brazil’s 4-0 Win in Kolkata: ‘They Played a Good Game’

India vs Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of Brazil, typically raises his eyebrow instead of raising his voice to express his disapproval. India was able to draw out of Kolkata. Sharply dressed in a suit and tie despite Kolkata’s warm, humid evening, the Brazil head coach remained an attentive presence on the touchline, closely studying his young side and offering measured instructions whenever required.

India vs Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti’s Side Win 4-0 in Kolkata

The Seleção eventually secured a 4-0 victory, but the scoreline did little to reflect India’s resistance during the opening half-hour or their willingness to attack after the interval. For long spells, India competed with energy and ambition, forcing Brazil to work for their control of the game before the visitors’ quality eventually told.

Carlo Ancelotti Praises Indian Football Team

Ancelotti’s post-match assessment reflected genuine appreciation for the way India maintained their shape, looked to counter-attack and contributed to what he considered an entertaining and competitive contest at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

“India played their part well. They tried to play their game; they defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think that they played a good game. We had difficulty opening the score, but the moment we opened the score with Estevão, we had more opportunity to control the game better,” Ancelotti said.

India’s compact shape frustrated Brazil during the opening stages, with the hosts looking to threaten on the counter whenever opportunities arose. Pedro Morisco had little to do for much of the first half, but India showed greater attacking intent after the restart, with Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh testing the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Reflecting on the overall contest and the atmosphere created by 51,000-odd spectators, Ancelotti said: “We feel good. It was a good experience. I think it was a good game, entertaining, with good intensity, and India did their part.”

The friendly also allowed Ancelotti to assess several members of Brazil’s emerging generation. He made extensive changes during the second half as the Seleção concluded a three-match international window that had begun with two fixtures against Australia.

Carlo Ancelotti Speaks on India’s Attacking Threats

Although Brazil kept a clean sheet, Ancelotti admitted that India managed to expose spaces during a few counter-attacks. The Italian also pointed out that Brazil fielded a defensive combination that had not previously played together.

“I think we defended well. We could have defended better if we had a couple of chances in the counter-attack, but I think for us it’s important not to concede a goal,” he said. “Obviously we have to improve some mechanisms in defence, but we had a new defence that never played together, so maybe not everything was perfect.”

“Again, the message is that we are happy to be here. We tried to do our best; we tried to show our best quality to all the people who love Brazil and love football, and I hope they enjoyed the night,” he concluded.

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