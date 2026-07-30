LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

With multiple Brazilian outlets claiming how the world-class Brazil football national team will face India in a friendly match in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, fans on social media have been left giddy.

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026. (Image Credits: Indian Football X/X)
India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026. (Image Credits: Indian Football X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-07-30 16:39 IST

With multiple Brazilian outlets claiming how the world-class Brazil football national team will face India in a friendly match in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, fans on social media have been left giddy. The reports spread like wildfire, with many supporters believing that India will actually host the five-time FIFA World Cup winners for the first time. However, is there any truth to the story? Here’s the fresh report.

Will Brazil indeed play India in a friendly match later this year?

According to Indian publication Khel Now’s sources, the reports are in stark contrast to what they have come to know. Khel Now has reported that India were never in consideration to face Brazil in Kolkata. Khel Now further reported that the discussions with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have progressed well about a potential visit by the five-time FIFA World Cup champions to Kolkata during the September-October FIFA international window. However, the opposition was not going to be India, instead another South American nation. According to Khel Now’s source, here’s the below statement:

You Might Be Interested In

Brazil will not play India on October 3, 2026, but the trip to Kolkata remains on the cards. The organisers and the CBF are at the final stage of finalising the agreement. The current plan is for Brazil to face another South American team, similar to the Argentina vs Venezuela friendly held in Kolkata in 2011.”

With Brazil slated to face Australia in two friendly matches on September 25 and 29, it leaves room for another fixture before the international window concludes. The CBF hasn’t announced the third fixture.

How did Brazil perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Meanwhile, Brazil endured a disappointing outing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico. The five-time champions’ campaign ended in the Round of 16 match against Norway with a 2-1 loss.

That loss has also marked the end of Neymar’s international career as the veteran recently announced that he would no longer be playing for Brazil. Nevertheless, they still have some promising players which can take the team to greater heights.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026
Tags: Brazil Football National TeamIndia Football National Team

RELATED News

Premier League News: Eddie Howe Leaves Newcastle United by Mutual Consent; Matthias Jaissle Set to Replace Him

India vs Bangladesh 2026: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Return? Tamim Iqbal Shares Massive Update

Stephen Fleming Named England Test Head Coach; Joe Root Returns as Captain After Ben Stokes’ Exit

Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi: Triple H Breaks Silence on The Beast’s WWE Future Ahead of SummerSlam Hell In A Cell Clash

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Head-to-Head, Records, Season Best, Qualification Details And Who Holds The Edge at Commonwealth Games 2026?

LATEST NEWS

Officebing Deepens Its Presence in Navi Mumbai with Vashi Expansion

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

Sensex, Nifty End In Green Despite Fed Caution: What’s Fueling Market Optimism?

Kirti Kulhari Falls Victim To Alleged Credit Card Fraud; Rs 2.44 Lakh Spent On Foreign Transactions, Mumbai Police Launch Probe

Friendship’s Day Gift Guide: Kingston’s Top Tech Picks for Every Kind of Best Friend

‘No Government Job’ Led To Rejection: Bihar Man Returns As BPSC Officer In First Attempt

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Starts Aug 1: Who Is Eligible For Rs 2500 Monthly Benefit? Rules And More Explained

US Strikes Kill Family In Iran’s Qeshm Island As Iranian Attack Leaves Worker Dead In Kuwait

What Is a Data Breach? The Cyber Threat Everyone Is Talking About Explained

Lock Upp Season 2: Vikas Gupta Faces Backlash After Confrontation With Shilpa Shinde, Fans Call His Behaviour ‘Disrespectful’

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026
India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026
India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026
India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

QUICK LINKS