India vs Brazil Football Friendly in Doubt? Fresh Report Casts Cloud Over Proposed Kolkata Clash in October 2026

With multiple Brazilian outlets claiming how the world-class Brazil football national team will face India in a friendly match in Kolkata on October 3, 2026, fans on social media have been left giddy. The reports spread like wildfire, with many supporters believing that India will actually host the five-time FIFA World Cup winners for the first time. However, is there any truth to the story? Here’s the fresh report.

Will Brazil indeed play India in a friendly match later this year?

According to Indian publication Khel Now’s sources, the reports are in stark contrast to what they have come to know. Khel Now has reported that India were never in consideration to face Brazil in Kolkata. Khel Now further reported that the discussions with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have progressed well about a potential visit by the five-time FIFA World Cup champions to Kolkata during the September-October FIFA international window. However, the opposition was not going to be India, instead another South American nation. According to Khel Now’s source, here’s the below statement:

“Brazil will not play India on October 3, 2026, but the trip to Kolkata remains on the cards. The organisers and the CBF are at the final stage of finalising the agreement. The current plan is for Brazil to face another South American team, similar to the Argentina vs Venezuela friendly held in Kolkata in 2011.”

With Brazil slated to face Australia in two friendly matches on September 25 and 29, it leaves room for another fixture before the international window concludes. The CBF hasn’t announced the third fixture.

How did Brazil perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Meanwhile, Brazil endured a disappointing outing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosted by the United States of America (USA), Canada and Mexico. The five-time champions’ campaign ended in the Round of 16 match against Norway with a 2-1 loss.

That loss has also marked the end of Neymar’s international career as the veteran recently announced that he would no longer be playing for Brazil. Nevertheless, they still have some promising players which can take the team to greater heights.