India vs Brazil Football: What are India and Brazil Teams’ Ranks Before Their Historic Clash in Kolkata?

India vs Brazil: The future of the Indian football team is possibly at stake when they take on the current five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil, at a historic international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (commonly known as Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata on Saturday, 3rd October.

The fixture, beginning at 19:30 IST, will be the first senior men’s international contest between India and Brazil and, interestingly, the first for Brazil on Indian soil.

The FIFA rankings convey the vast disparity in the countries’ position internationally, with Brazil competing as the fifth highest ranked team in the world and India residing 138th.

IND vs BRA: India’s Ranking

India are now 138th in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. FIFA’s own ranking page showcases the 20 th July 2026 update as the last authentic ranking before October 3. They are 133 places below Brazil who they will face at home in the Kolkata match. Though it shouldn’t be forgotten that against Panama, India proved they can give most teams ranked above them a run for their money.

IND vs BRA: Brazil’s Ranking

Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking. This is as per the latest official World Ranking that was published before the fixture on 3 October. The Seleção are still one of the most successful teams in world football, having lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy on five occasions.

India vs Brazil Squads

India squad: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Brazil squad: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio; Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley; Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo; Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.

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