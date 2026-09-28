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Home > Sports News > India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

India vs Brazil football friendly will see Vinicius Jr-led Brazil arrive in Kolkata on October 1, ahead of the historic October 3 clash at Salt Lake Stadium. Check Brazil arrival date, ITC Royal Hotel, training venue, squads and match details.

Brazil National Football Team will arrive in India for their friendly against the Blue Tigers on 1st October. Image Credit: X/@CBFFutebol
Brazil National Football Team will arrive in India for their friendly against the Blue Tigers on 1st October. Image Credit: X/@CBFFutebol

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 23:16 IST

India vs Brazil Football: The Brazilian football national team will be landing in India soon for a historic international friendly against India Blues Tigers in Kolkata on 3 October. With Zico as the team manager, one can expect to see the Brazilian national team. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s side will be led by Vinicius Jr. on the field. Brazil’s entrance will go down well with football fans throughout the country. A number of the world’s greatest players will be visiting India for the first time as the senior national team touches down.

When Will Brazil Arrive in India?

Brazil will reach in Kolkata on 1st October, which is 2 days before the eagerly awaited clash against India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Salt Lake Stadium.

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Brazil will leave Australia straight after their second international friendly fixture against Australia on 29 September en route to Kolkata. It has also been reported that the use of a charter flight has been booked for the Brazilian squad to reduce the long journey.

The India-Brazil game will be the first match played by the Brazilian men’s senior team on Indian soil. The game is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where Will Brazil Stay in Kolkata?

The ITC Royal Hotel has been selected for the Brazilian team during its stay in Kolkata. All these preparations have been done keeping in mind the needs of the team and taking into account the short duration of their stay here.

The visit of Brazil has also not gone unnoticed in terms of logistics. The Brazilian Football Confederation officials also had a look at the venue, training facilities, and accommodation in Kolkata.

Where Will Brazil Train?

Brazilian team will have their practices at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan before the game against India. This way, this stadium will be the venue for that historic game as well as the Brazilian team’s training ground during its short stay in Kolkata. A Brazilian team delegation had already surveyed the stadium and its practice facility before arriving in India.

India vs Brazil Squads

India Squad vs Brazil: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh

Brazil Squad vs India: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio, Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley, Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo, Endrick, Estevao, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior

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India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue
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India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue
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India vs Brazil Football: When Will Brazil Arrive in India? Check Vinicius Jr’s Arrival Date, Hotel & Training Venue

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