India vs Brazil Football: Where to Watch Historic Clash From Salt Lake Stadium? Check Live Streaming Details, Squads, Captain and Vice-Captain

India vs Brazil Football: On Saturday, October 3rd, Indian football will witness history as the Blue Tigers lock horns with five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil in an international friendly at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan or Salt Lake Stadium.

It is to be the first-ever senior men’s international contest between the two nations. India is up against fifth-ranked Brazil will be India’s highest-ranked opponent in the rankings to date (India is seventeenth).

The game begins at 7.30pm IST and has garnered massive following in Kolkata with Brazil reaching the city this very Thursday. The team now in Kolkata is under the command of Carlo Ancelotti has between its ranks Vinicius Jr Endrick Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes.

India vs Brazil: Match Details

Match: India vs Brazil

Date: October 3, 2026

Kick-off: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

India vs Brazil Squads

India squad: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam; Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad; Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.

Brazil squad: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio; Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Jair Cunha, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley; Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo; Endrick, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Junior.

India vs Brazil: Captain and Vice-Captain

India captain: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Brazil captain: Marquinhos

India vs Brazil: Where To Watch Live?

Football fans in India can watch the historic friendly live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming through the SonyLIV app and website.

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