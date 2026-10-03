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Home > Sports News > India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

India vs Brazil ended in a 4-0 victory for Brazil at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Estevao opened the scoring, Pedro doubled Brazil’s lead, while Samuel Lino scored twice after half-time. Check IND vs BRA highlights, goals, score, and key moments.

Brazil defeated India 4-0 at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball
Brazil defeated India 4-0 at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Image Credit: X/@IndianFootball

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 22:33 IST

India vs Brazil: India were beaten 4-0 by Brazil in their record-breaking international friendly in front of a large crowd at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Estevao scored the first goal of the game, with Pedro firing home Brazil’s second before Samuel Lino scored two late goals to seal the win. Here are all the India vs Brazil goals, highlights, and key moments.

India vs Brazil Highlights

India played their first international friendly against the five-time world champions Brazil at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, with the visitors coming up 4-0 winners on Saturday. In what was a highly spirited start to the encounter in Kolkata, the Blue Tigers could not withstand the quality of the five-time world champions, with Estevao putting Brazil ahead before Pedro registered the second in the third minute of added time. Samuel Lino scored twice in the second half to round off the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

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India vs Brazil: Estevao Scores Opening Goal



Brazil found the breakthrough in the 28th minute, through 17-year-old sensation Estevao. The Chelsea-bound winger cut in from the right and fired in a left-footed shot that beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post. The goal came as a reward for Brazil struggling to deal with the visitors’ growing dominance after India had been frustrating to them early in the match.

India vs Brazil: Pedro Doubles Visitors’ Lead



Just before half-time, Pedro added Brazil’s second of the game after being played through by Estevao. The young forward played a delightful pass, which cut open the Indian defence, and Pedro finished with composure. With only half an hour on the clock, India faced an uphill battle to get back into the game.

IND vs BRA: Samuel Lino Scores Twice in Second Half



Samuel Lino clinched the game with a brace in the second half. The first goal came roughly in the vicinity of the 60th minute when Pedro assisted the scoring by creating an opening for the PFedy (the Flamenco winger). Lino then scored the fourth of the game by dribbling past five players from India.




The two goals were Lino’s first strikes for Brazil, but it was his debut appearance during a memorable cameo after entering the pitch during the second half. He scored the goal that aided Brazil’s crushing win in their tour of India, witnessed by thousands of fans in Kolkata.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

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India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals
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India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

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India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals
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India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals
India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals
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