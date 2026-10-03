India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

India vs Brazil: India were beaten 4-0 by Brazil in their record-breaking international friendly in front of a large crowd at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. Estevao scored the first goal of the game, with Pedro firing home Brazil’s second before Samuel Lino scored two late goals to seal the win. Here are all the India vs Brazil goals, highlights, and key moments.

India vs Brazil Highlights

India played their first international friendly against the five-time world champions Brazil at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, with the visitors coming up 4-0 winners on Saturday. In what was a highly spirited start to the encounter in Kolkata, the Blue Tigers could not withstand the quality of the five-time world champions, with Estevao putting Brazil ahead before Pedro registered the second in the third minute of added time. Samuel Lino scored twice in the second half to round off the victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

India vs Brazil: Estevao Scores Opening Goal

TWIST. TURN. BOOM! 💥 Estevao beats Gurpreet at the near post with a sharp finish. ⚡ Watch #INDvBRA LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Aath & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAATH #IndiaKiSabseBadiParty pic.twitter.com/sZuvYB1p1o — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 3, 2026







Brazil found the breakthrough in the 28th minute, through 17-year-old sensation Estevao. The Chelsea-bound winger cut in from the right and fired in a left-footed shot that beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post. The goal came as a reward for Brazil struggling to deal with the visitors’ growing dominance after India had been frustrating to them early in the match.

India vs Brazil: Pedro Doubles Visitors’ Lead







Just before half-time, Pedro added Brazil’s second of the game after being played through by Estevao. The young forward played a delightful pass, which cut open the Indian defence, and Pedro finished with composure. With only half an hour on the clock, India faced an uphill battle to get back into the game.

IND vs BRA: Samuel Lino Scores Twice in Second Half

LINO MAKES IT THREE! Samuel Lino keeps his cool and calmly slots it home to put Brazil firmly in control. Watch #INDvBRA LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Aath & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyAATH #IndiaKiSabseBadiParty pic.twitter.com/vTETPQjogM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 3, 2026







Samuel Lino clinched the game with a brace in the second half. The first goal came roughly in the vicinity of the 60th minute when Pedro assisted the scoring by creating an opening for the PFedy (the Flamenco winger). Lino then scored the fourth of the game by dribbling past five players from India.

🚨🌎 | GOAL: SAMUEL LINO WITH A BRACE! WHAT A GOLAZO! 🇮🇳 India 0-4 Brazil 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/CZZnX7shRK — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) October 3, 2026









The two goals were Lino’s first strikes for Brazil, but it was his debut appearance during a memorable cameo after entering the pitch during the second half. He scored the goal that aided Brazil’s crushing win in their tour of India, witnessed by thousands of fans in Kolkata.

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