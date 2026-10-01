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Home > Sports News > India vs Brazil, International Friendly Match: Check India vs Brazil Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India vs Brazil, International Friendly Match: Check India vs Brazil Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

India vs Brazil International Friendly Match: The Indian football team are set to take on five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil in one of the most high-profile international friendlies to be hosted in the country in recent years. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 3). Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, predicted playing XIs, TV broadcast and live streaming information as of Thursday (Oct 1).

India vs Brazil, International Friendly Match: Check India vs Brazil Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
India vs Brazil, International Friendly Match: Check India vs Brazil Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 14:40 IST

India vs Brazil International Friendly Match: The Indian football team are set to take on five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil in one of the most high-profile international friendlies to be hosted in the country in recent years. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 3). Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, predicted playing XIs, TV broadcast and live streaming information as of Thursday (Oct 1).

India vs Brazil International Friendly Match Details

  • Match: India vs Brazil, International Friendly
  • Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

India vs Brazil FIFA Rankings

Brazil enter the highly anticipated contest as the sixth-ranked team in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, while India are currently placed 137th. The five-time world champions will therefore head into the fixture with a significantly higher ranking, but India will look to produce a competitive display in front of their home supporters.

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India vs Brazil: Is This the First Meeting Between the Two Nations?

The October 3 encounter will be the fifth meeting between Indian and Brazilian national teams across different age groups and categories, but it will be the first-ever clash between the two nations at senior men’s level.

The first meeting took place at the BRICS U-17 Football Tournament in Goa on October 13, 2016, where Brazil defeated India 3-1. The nations met again in the women’s U-17 category at the same tournament in Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 21, 2018, with Brazil securing a 5-0 victory.

The senior women’s teams then faced each other at the International Women’s Tournament in Manaus, Brazil, on November 26, 2021. Manisha Kalyan created history by becoming the first Indian woman to score against Brazil’s senior women’s team, finding the net in the eighth minute, although Brazil went on to win 6-1.

India and Brazil’s fourth meeting came at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar on October 17, 2022. Brazil recorded another 5-0 victory, with Gabriele Berchon among the scorers.

India vs Brazil Team News

India head into the contest after a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru. Ryan Williams gave the Blue Tigers the lead before Panama restored parity in the second half. Head coach Khalid Jamil could retain the starting XI that featured in that encounter as India prepare for a major test against the five-time world champions.

Brazil will arrive in Kolkata with several established names in their squad. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Pedro Morisco will start in goal, while captain Raphinha will miss the match after the Barcelona winger withdrew from the squad following an injury.

Brazil Squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otávio.

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley.

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimarães, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo.

Forwards: Endrick, Estêvão, Gabriel Martinelli, Pedro, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinícius Júnior.

Brazil Predicted Playing XI

Brazil could line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation for the international friendly, with Pedro Morisco expected to start between the posts after Ancelotti’s confirmation.

Brazil Predicted XI: Pedro Morisco; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Douglas Santos; Bruno Guimarães, Danilo; Rayan, Gabriel Bontempo, Vinícius Júnior; Endrick.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Bijoy Varghese, Pramveer.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ricky Shabong, Mohammed Sanan, Macarton Nickson, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Farukh Choudhary.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Irfan Yadwad, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ryan Williams.

India Predicted Playing XI

Khalid Jamil could field an unchanged starting XI from the side that featured against Panama, with India expected to maintain their shape and approach against Brazil.

India Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Akash Mishra; Lalengmawia Ralte, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams; Vikram Pratap Singh, Manvir Singh.

Where to Watch India vs Brazil Live on TV?

The India vs Brazil international friendly will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Sony AATH will also provide Bengali commentary for viewers in the region.

How to Watch India vs Brazil Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the India vs Brazil international friendly live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 3.

How to Buy India vs Brazil Match Tickets?

Fans looking to attend the highly anticipated fixture can purchase tickets through the District app and website. The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

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