India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

India vs Brazil Tickets: India are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 3). The match will mark Brazil’s first senior men’s international appearance on Indian soil and has generated huge excitement among football fans. Here are all the details, including when and how to buy India vs Brazil tickets and the step-by-step booking process.

India vs Brazil International Friendly Match Details

Match: India vs Brazil, International Friendly

India vs Brazil, International Friendly Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

When Will India vs Brazil Tickets Go on Sale?

The early-bird tickets for the India vs Brazil international friendly will go on sale at 4:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Fans can purchase the tickets through the District App and District website. Due to the high demand for the historic fixture, supporters are advised to be ready before the sale opens.

How Much Do India vs Brazil Tickets Cost?

The official ticket prices for the India vs Brazil friendly have not been announced yet. Fans will be able to check the available ticket categories and prices on the District platform once the booking window opens.

How to Buy India vs Brazil Tickets Online?

Fans looking to watch the historic India vs Brazil football match at the Salt Lake Stadium can book their tickets through the District App or District website. Supporters should use the official ticketing platform and avoid unauthorised sellers or third-party links.

India vs Brazil Tickets: Step-by-Step Booking Process

Step 1: Download the District App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the District website.

Download the District App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the District website. Step 2: Log in to your District account. Fans without an account will need to create one before purchasing tickets.

Log in to your District account. Fans without an account will need to create one before purchasing tickets. Step 3: Set your location to Kolkata and search for the India vs Brazil international friendly.

Set your location to Kolkata and search for the international friendly. Step 4: Select the India vs Brazil match listing and choose your preferred stand or seating category.

Select the India vs Brazil match listing and choose your preferred stand or seating category. Step 5: Select the number of tickets you want to purchase and verify the booking details.

Select the number of tickets you want to purchase and verify the booking details. Step 6: Click on Proceed to Pay and complete the payment through the available options.

Click on and complete the payment through the available options. Step 7: After successful payment, the ticket or booking confirmation will be generated on the District platform.

India vs Brazil Tickets: First Come, First Serve

Fans have been advised to purchase the India vs Brazil tickets on a first come, first serve basis. Given the importance of the fixture and Brazil’s huge fan following in India, the available seats are expected to be in strong demand once the early-bird sale begins.

Why Is India vs Brazil Match Historic?

The India vs Brazil friendly is expected to be one of the biggest football matches ever staged in India. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, while India are ranked 138th. The October 3 fixture will also be the first-ever senior men’s international meeting between India and Brazil and Brazil’s first senior men’s appearance on Indian soil.