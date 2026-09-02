LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

India are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday, October 3. The match will mark Brazil’s first senior men’s international appearance in India. Here is everything you need to know about India vs Brazil tickets, including the booking date, ticket price, how to buy tickets, and the complete step-by-step booking process.

India vs Brazil Tickets: Check Step-by-Step Process - When and How to Buy Tickets For the Historic Football Friendly Match
India vs Brazil Tickets: Check Step-by-Step Process - When and How to Buy Tickets For the Historic Football Friendly Match

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 16:05 IST

India vs Brazil Tickets: India are set to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a historic international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday (Oct 3). The match will mark Brazil’s first senior men’s international appearance on Indian soil and has generated huge excitement among football fans. Here are all the details, including when and how to buy India vs Brazil tickets and the step-by-step booking process.

India vs Brazil International Friendly Match Details

  • Match: India vs Brazil, International Friendly
  • Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata
  • Kick-off Time: 7:00 PM IST

When Will India vs Brazil Tickets Go on Sale?

The early-bird tickets for the India vs Brazil international friendly will go on sale at 4:00 PM IST on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Fans can purchase the tickets through the District App and District website. Due to the high demand for the historic fixture, supporters are advised to be ready before the sale opens.

You Might Be Interested In

How Much Do India vs Brazil Tickets Cost?

The official ticket prices for the India vs Brazil friendly have not been announced yet. Fans will be able to check the available ticket categories and prices on the District platform once the booking window opens.

How to Buy India vs Brazil Tickets Online?

Fans looking to watch the historic India vs Brazil football match at the Salt Lake Stadium can book their tickets through the District App or District website. Supporters should use the official ticketing platform and avoid unauthorised sellers or third-party links.

India vs Brazil Tickets: Step-by-Step Booking Process

  • Step 1: Download the District App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit the District website.
  • Step 2: Log in to your District account. Fans without an account will need to create one before purchasing tickets.
  • Step 3: Set your location to Kolkata and search for the India vs Brazil international friendly.
  • Step 4: Select the India vs Brazil match listing and choose your preferred stand or seating category.
  • Step 5: Select the number of tickets you want to purchase and verify the booking details.
  • Step 6: Click on Proceed to Pay and complete the payment through the available options.
  • Step 7: After successful payment, the ticket or booking confirmation will be generated on the District platform.

India vs Brazil Tickets: First Come, First Serve

Fans have been advised to purchase the India vs Brazil tickets on a first come, first serve basis. Given the importance of the fixture and Brazil’s huge fan following in India, the available seats are expected to be in strong demand once the early-bird sale begins.

Why Is India vs Brazil Match Historic?

The India vs Brazil friendly is expected to be one of the biggest football matches ever staged in India. Brazil are currently ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings, while India are ranked 138th. The October 3 fixture will also be the first-ever senior men’s international meeting between India and Brazil and Brazil’s first senior men’s appearance on Indian soil.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide
Tags: India vs Brazil

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma Aveiro Meets Kerala CM VD Satheesan, Makes BIG Promise to Ronaldo Fans | WATCH Video

Tilak Varma’s Century Powers South Zone Into Duleep Trophy 2026 Final, Sets Up Clash With Ishan Kishan-Led East Zone

Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar’s Jobs on The Line? BCCI Calls Emergency Review After India’s Ireland-England Nightmare

IND vs NZ: India to Take 5 Pacers For New Zealand Test Series, Jasprit Bumrah to Lead Attack — Who Are The Remaining 4?

Lionel Messi Retirement: 3 Players Who Can Replace Argentina Legend, From Nico Paz to Julian Alvarez

LATEST NEWS

Plast Pack 2026 to Give Major Boost to Plastic & Packaging Industry in Madhya Pradesh

Bhadrapada Amavasya 2026: When Is Amavasya And How To Perform Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Who Is Apple CEO John Ternus? His Rs 550 Crore Salary Package, Net Worth Revealed Ahead Of iPhone 18 Launch

What Is Shuddhikaran? Why Is The Purification Ritual Performed And Why Does It Spark Controversy?

Pawan Kalyan B’Day SPL: At 17, He Nearly Joined Naxalites — What Did Chiranjeevi Say That Changed His Life?

Jolt To Owaisi Ahead Of UP 2027? Asim Waqar Quits AIMIM To Join Congress, Says ‘We Need To Unite To Defeat BJP’

Amravati MMS Video: Accused Allegedly Lured Over 180 Minor Girls In Blackmail Network

Toxic Vs Vishwanath And Sons Vs Hanuman Ansh Vs Khalifa Vs Hi Box Office: Yash Leads At Rs 313 Crore — But Who Is The Surprise Winner?

Ganga Avanta 2.0 Enters Next Growth Phase with Second Tower Launch, Backed by Strong Channel Partner Confidence in Pune’s Premium Residential Market

Divakar Thakur: Building a Performance-Driven Future for Influencer Marketing

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide
India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide
India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide
India vs Brazil Tickets: When And How to Buy Tickets For Historic Kolkata Football Friendly | Step-by-Step Booking Guide

QUICK LINKS