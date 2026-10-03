India vs Brazil: Vinicius Jr To Endrick, Who Are The Brazilian Superstars Indian Fans Can Watch In Kolkata?

India vs Brazil: Indian football fans are in for a rare spectacle as the Blue Tigers prepare to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in a historic friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Brazil travelled with a star-studded squad for the encounter, with Vinicius Jr, Endrick, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Guimaraes and Estevao among the prominent names in Carlo Ancelotti’s group. While their inclusion makes them players to watch, their appearance in the match will depend on the coach’s selection.

Vinicius Jr Set To Be The Biggest Attraction

Vinicius Jr is expected to command much of the attention in Kolkata. The Real Madrid forward has become one of the most recognisable attacking players in world football, with his pace, dribbling and movement making him a constant threat.

The Brazilian also has a connection with India. He previously visited the country as a youngster and now returns years later as an established senior international star. His presence alone has generated significant excitement among Indian football supporters.

This Saturday’s friendly (3) with India symbolizes a special return for Vinicius Jr. and revisits memories of his history with the Seleção. Ten years ago, the striker was part of the U-17 category of the Amarelinha that won the BRICS Cup. At 16 years old, Vini was the standout… pic.twitter.com/RIchGUgFvr — ꪜ𝕛𝕣⁷ ™🇧🇷 (@ViniJrTalk) October 2, 2026







Endrick And Estevao Offer A Glimpse Of Brazil’s Future

Brazil’s squad also features two exciting young attackers in Endrick and Estevao.

Endrick, who plays for Real Madrid, has been regarded as one of Brazil’s promising forwards and could be one of the players fans will be eager to see in action.

Estevao, meanwhile, represents another emerging talent from Brazilian football. Now associated with Chelsea, the youngster has quickly attracted attention for his attacking ability and is part of a new generation looking to establish itself at international level.

Marquinhos And Gabriel Magalhaes Lead The Defence

At the other end of the pitch, Brazil possess considerable experience. Marquinhos, the team captain, brings years of international experience and defensive leadership.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes adds further quality to the backline. The pair could provide Brazil with a strong defensive foundation if selected for the contest.

Bruno Guimaraes Key To Brazil’s Midfield

Bruno Guimaraes is another name Indian supporters will want to keep an eye on. The midfielder is known for his work in possession, passing range and ability to contribute defensively.

His role could be particularly important against an Indian side expected to face periods of pressure without the ball.

A Rare Footballing Occasion In Kolkata

The India-Brazil meeting is historic as it marks the first senior men’s international match between the two nations. The presence of Ancelotti and several internationally recognised Brazilian players has added further interest to the occasion.

For Indian fans, the fixture offers a chance to watch some of Brazil’s biggest names and emerging talents up close, although which stars take the field will ultimately be decided by Ancelotti.