India has beaten Canada with 5-1 in their last Pool C game of the tournament on Saturday, December 08, 2018. They have registered their spot in the quarterfinals of the Hockey World Cup 2018 in Bhubhneshwar. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Amit Rohidas were the game changer.

Canada was capable enough to equalise the score, however, four smashing goals from India in the last quarter saw them to qualify easily enough. However, Canada has qualified for the crossover from the pool along with along with Belgium. Belgium so far won their match 5-1 against South Africa.

Giving a decent opening, India registered its first goal and began their final pool match in the first quarter. Talking about the players’ performance, Harmanpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Amit Rohidas marked their in Hockey yet again. Harmanpreet’s 12th-minute penalty corner gave India an early lead in the match.

Lalit Kumar’s brilliant running pass from Sumit for second goal in the match made the game even more interesting. This made India to capture the fifth goal in the 56th minute.

Another applauding goal from Chinglensana Singh. He scores the second goal for India in 46th minute. Needless to say, a commendable placement from the Indian vice-captain. He finds the lower right corner of the Canadian net to give smashing goal.

In the third quarter, Canada’s Floris van Son amazed the Indian team, scoring the equaliser for Canada.

In the final quarter of the match, Indian players came up and marvelously scored four goals in quick consecutive to thrash Canada.

Several reports surfaced on the Internet about the strength and weak areas of the Indian Hockey match. Skipper Manpreet Singh’s as usual master of gave a decent show. While the defence needed to be more fleet-footed and graceful. However, the backline which is popular to disintegrate under pressure towards the end.

