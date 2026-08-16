India vs China: Where To Watch Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match in India? Check Live Streaming Details, Time And More

India vs China, Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: The Indian women’s hockey team is set to commence their FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign by facing off against a strong Chinese side in an important Pool D match at the Wagener Stadium on Sunday, August 16, in Amstelveen, Netherlands. India will definitely have a strong confidence boost after a series of very good international performances in recent times and will be eager to get off to a good start in their journey to the World Cup.

India, under their captain Salima Tete, are competing in this group that is definitely very tough with the presence of China, England and South Africa. The Head Coach Sjoerd Marijne has talked about the need for consistency and has the confidence that the team can reach the status of the world’s best. At the same time, Salima Tete has been very open that the players have to be self-confident and have a good fight until the very last whistle.

India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs China

Tournament: FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Date: August 16, 2026

Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Where To Watch India vs China Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Live In India?

Indian hockey fans who are eager to follow the women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 India vs China game can catch the action live on Star Sports Network. If people like streaming services, they will get the live stream through JioStar/JioHotstar, via app or website.

India’s Schedule at Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

After playing against China, India will face South Africa on August 18. The team’s Pool D journey will come to an end with a match against England on August 20. In this new World Cup format, a good performance right from the start is very important as sides will target advancing past the second group stage into the semifinals.

India’s main focus will be on the seasoned players like Salima Tete, Savita Punia and Deepika Sehrawat as they will aim to bounce back from their ninth position in the 2022 edition and compete for the first-ever Women’s Hockey World Cup medal for themselves.

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