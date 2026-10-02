India vs China Women’s Hockey, Asian Games 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch?

Asian Games 2026: With the Asian Games 2026 in Japan reaching its business end, India will want to do as much as they can to maximise their medal tally. The Indian Women’s Hockey team have the chance to strike gold when they face China in the title clash at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara, Japan. Given both sides are currently at the top of their games, it promises to be an intriguing clash.

Asian Games 2026: India and China round up ruthless campaigns to reach the final

India, ranked No.8 in the world, have been ruthless in Pool B en route to the final. They started by pummelling Uzbekistan 19-0, thrashed Indonesia 17-1, routed Thailand 20-1, defeated hosts Japan 3-1 and finished the group stage with another convincing 7-0 victory over Singapore. The group stage saw them secure five wins and netting a staggering 66 goals. While Republic of Korea challenged Salima Tete and Co. to an extent, India still stood tall with a 2-0 triumph. Deepika Sehrawat is the leading goal-scorer for India in Asian Games 2026 with 21, out of which 19 have come via penalty corners.

As for China, ranked No.4 in the world, they have had an equally dominant run to the final. China steamrolled their opponents en route to the final without conceding any goal. The reigning champions started by routing Bangladesh 13-0, thrashing Chinese Taipei 10-0, defeating Malaysia (4-0) and South Korea (3-0), followed by Kazakhstan 16-0. They netted 46 goals in the group stage. Hosts Japan held China to a goalless draw in the semi-final in full-time but the latter prevailed 4-2 in a shootout.

China have also won gold on four out of the last six occasions, including in Hangzhou 2023. Indian women’s hockey team’s only gold came in 1982 and reached the final in 1998 and 2018 but took home silver.

Asian Games 2026: India vs China head-to-head

Both sides have met on 28 occasions in women’s hockey and China hold a slight edge, winning 12 matches to India’s 11. The remaining five resulted in a draw.

Asian Games 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs China Women’s Hockey Final?

The match is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST. Fans in India can telecast it on TV on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 5 TV channels. Regional broadcast will be available on Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil, Telugu and Kannada). The live streaming of the match shall be available on Sony LIV App and website.