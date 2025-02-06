Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
India vs England 1st ODI: England Wins Toss, India Hand Debuts to Jaiswal and Rana

The highly anticipated first ODI between India and England began with England winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The three-match series is crucial for both teams as they look to build momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The highly anticipated first ODI between India and England began with England winning the toss and electing to bat first at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. The three-match series is crucial for both teams as they look to build momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli Ruled Out Due to Injury

A major setback for India came with the absence of Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old batting icon suffered a right knee injury on Wednesday evening and was ruled out of the match. In his absence, India’s playing XI features a blend of experience and young talent, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana making their ODI debuts.

India’s Revamped Lineup

India’s top four batters have undergone a complete overhaul from the recent T20I series, which they won 4-1 against England. Rohit Sharma continues to lead the team, while KL Rahul has been preferred over Rishabh Pant as the designated wicketkeeper.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav makes a return to the squad, providing an effective spin option alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Given the conditions in Nagpur, where the pitch is known to assist spinners and the outfield is vast, the inclusion of Kuldeep is expected to be a key factor. Harshit Rana joins seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami as the primary fast-bowling options for India.

England’s Playing XI and Key Inclusions

Jos Buttler, England’s captain, is playing in just his fourth ODI since the 2023 World Cup. England’s lineup sees the return of star batter Joe Root, who last played an ODI during the World Cup. Root, who recently participated in the SA20 league for Paarl Royals, will be a crucial addition to England’s middle order.

Fast bowler Saqib Mahmood gets a rare opportunity, earning just his third ODI cap in the last three years. He joins Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse in a three-man pace attack, with Mark Wood being rested for this match. The spin department is led by Adil Rashid, with part-time options in Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell.

Both Teams Eye Champions Trophy Preparation

Both India and England view this ODI series as an important preparatory phase for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup, India has won only two of their six ODIs, while England’s record has been even more disappointing, winning just four of their last 11 matches.

Playing XIs

India:

  1. Rohit Sharma (captain)
  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  3. Shreyas Iyer
  4. Shubman Gill
  5. Hardik Pandya
  6. Axar Patel
  7. KL Rahul (wicketkeeper)
  8. Ravindra Jadeja
  9. Harshit Rana
  10. Kuldeep Yadav
  11. Mohammed Shami

England:

  1. Ben Duckett
  2. Phil Salt (wicketkeeper)
  3. Joe Root
  4. Harry Brook
  5. Jos Buttler (captain)
  6. Liam Livingstone
  7. Jacob Bethell
  8. Brydon Carse
  9. Jofra Archer
  10. Adil Rashid
  11. Saqib Mahmood

With both teams eager to make a strong start to the series, all eyes will be on the performances of the debutants and the returning players. Cricket fans are in for an exciting contest as India and England battle it out in Nagpur.

