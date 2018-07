Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first T20 at Manchester on Tuesday. India are in with 6 batsmen, 4 bowlers and 1 all-rounder, while Englishmen have also walked onto the field with the same combination.

Virat Kohli led team India take on England in the first T20 at Manchester on Tuesday. Upbeat, after a 2-0 T20I victory over Ireland last week, India is looking to get the best out of England.

