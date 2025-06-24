India vs England, 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Maiden Loss as Captain Sets Unwanted 148-Year Record

England pulled off a stunning victory over India in the opening Test of the five-match series at Headingley, Leeds. Chasing a massive target of 371, the hosts reached the finish line with five wickets in hand, completing the second-highest successful run chase ever on English soil.

Despite five Indian batters scoring centuries, the visitors were left shocked. This was the first time in 148 years of Test cricket that a team lost a match after producing five individual tons. Shubman Gill’s first Test as captain ended in heartbreak, marking an unwanted milestone in cricket history.

Duckett and Crawley Lay the Foundation for England’s Chase

England came out with intent in their chase, and openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made sure the pressure stayed on India. They stitched together a brilliant 188-run stand, with Duckett smashing 149 in a counterattacking masterclass. Crawley added a fluent 65 before Prasidh Krishna picked up two quick wickets to give India a glimmer of hope.

Shardul Thakur then dismissed Duckett and Harry Brook in back-to-back deliveries. But England held their nerve and saw off the final session, chasing down the target and drawing first blood in the five-match series.

Indian Batters Deliver, but Bowlers Fall Short

After being asked to bat first, India made the most of the opportunity. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant powered them to a commanding 471. England responded strongly, thanks to Ollie Pope’s gritty hundred and Harry Brook’s near-century as they finished just six runs behind.

In their second innings, India looked to pile on the pressure. Pant scored another hundred, and KL Rahul joined him with one of his own, pushing the score to 364. That set a target of 371, which looked challenging-but England had other plans.

Costly Fielding Errors Hurt India’s Chances

India started the defence of their total well, with Jasprit Bumrah removing Crawley early. But missed chances soon crept in. Pope, dropped early in his innings, went on to score a match-defining century. Brook, too, got a lifeline on zero when a no-ball saved him, and he was dropped twice before getting out for 99.

These lapses allowed England to build momentum. Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse guided England’s tail to within touching distance of India’s first innings score. Despite holding a 96-run lead, India couldn’t capitalise, and those missed opportunities came back to haunt them.

Late Collapse Sinks India on Day 4

India started Day 4 with high hopes but lost Gill early. Pant and Rahul steadied things, both bringing up brilliant centuries to keep the scoreboard ticking. Pant made history, becoming the first Indian to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match in England. But just as India looked set to take control, England struck with the second new ball.

India lost five wickets for just 31 runs in a collapse that exposed their uncertain plans around a declaration. Bowled out for 364, they left England a reachable target-and the hosts made no mistake in chasing it down.

