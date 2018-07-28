India tour of England comes to an exciting point as the much-awaited Test series between India and England is going to begin from August 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India won the T20 series decisively against England by 2-1, whereas England did the same in the ODIs. Now, both the teams are eyeing for the Test series. India is going to face England in a Test match at their hometown, after almost 4 years.

On the other side, the England team looks similar to the team of 2014. It has also brought a new Test captain in the young and talented batsman Joe Root. In 2014, Root had a graph of uneven performances but managed to score 518 runs in the 5-match Test series. Likewise, Virat Kohli was not leading the Indian side back then and could only score 134 runs in the entire series. Soon after, India began their incredible winning streak in Tests which came to an end only in January 2018 at the hands of South Africa. Despite that India holds the top position in ICC Test rankings.

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has already taken retirement from the Test cricket in 2014. Wriddhiman Saha was then picked to fill in the big gloves left behind by the captain fantastic but his poor performances resulted in his ouster from the squad. India is left with three players to fill in the wicket-keeping spot. These players are Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and a young player in Rishabh Pant, a debutant in this series. Rishabh Pant has shown his capability in IPL 2018 as well in the Tri-series 2018, where he sealed the victory for India A. On the other hand, Dinesh Karthik has also delivered great performances, not only in IPL but in Nidahas Trophy 2018 as well. So it will not be a surprise if Karthik is included in the first team squad.

Men in Blue are going to miss their star wicket-taking bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is out of the Test series due to an injury. Meanwhile, the Indian side will find it difficult to replace Jasprit Bumrah who is also unfit and will be missing the first test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on August 1. Though India is still having Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav as fast bowlers despite losing Bhuvi and Bumrah, but of these Shami is still not confirmed with his place in playing XI. Elsewhere, England is having a good strength of bowling attack including their long-serving fast bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The opening bowling pair of England has often been difficult for a lot of batsmen in the past.

England side is having a lot of good batsmen in their side, but the trouble for English batsmen is to face the strong spin attack of the Indian team. As far as England’s performance in T20 and ODI series, they have to feel difficulty in facing Kuldeep Yadav. The India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has played amazing cricket and been a puzzle for England players. Kuldeep has been named in the test squad and might replace Ravindra Jadeja for the first test match as Jadeja hasn’t shown any brilliant performance so far. India has always had a plus point when it comes to spinning as they boast of the best spin attack in the world. Therefore, both the teams have a balanced side, and this is definitely going to be a real test for both the teams.

Impact player:

Team India: As far as bowling side, Kuldeep Yadav could be a good question paper for English batsmen to answer. Kuldeep has shown his brilliant form of bowling in T20 and ODI series in England. Also, KL Rahul, an emerging player who is already in tremendous form since IPL 2018, could be a difficult player to deal with. Indian Skipper Virat Kohli can be very hard for English bowlers as his performance has really changed after he has got the responsibility of a captain. Kohli has ferociously played the test matches so far and is expected to continue the same.

Team England: Its really difficult to beat England in their home, as they are having a really balanced side. Alastair Cook is an impact player for the team, as he is a vicious opener for England side. And his performance against India has been tremendous as he is the only batsman on the team who is much friendly with the spin attack. James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the best bowling pair across the world, hence is really difficult for Indian players to deal with. Last but not least, England skipper Joe Root is very hard to face, as he is the backbone of the team.

India vs England: Head to Head in Test Series

Test Series – 32, India Won – 10, England Won – 18

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

England: Joe Root(c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, James Porter

Predicted XIs:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul/Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

England: Joe Root(c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran

