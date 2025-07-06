India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston

Play on the final day of the second test between England and India was delayed on Sunday due to rain at Edgbaston.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep Rattle England Top-Order Early

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rattled England’s top-order with the new ball yet again, leaving India seven wickets shy of going level in the series after the end of the fourth day, thoroughly dominated by the tourists at Edgbaston on Saturday.

England posted 72/3 in 16 overs, 556 runs short of victory, with Harry Brook and Ollie Pope unbeaten on scores of 15(15) and 24(44).

India Eye Full Day’s Play to Secure Win and Level Series

India will hope that the weather clears soon and they get the three proper sessions to claim seven scalps on the final day, restoring parity at 1-1 in the five-match series.

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj Shine with the New Ball in Birmingham

Earlier in the match, India made the final overs count with Akash and Siraj running rampant with their explosive pace on Birmingham’s placid strip with the new ball. Siraj drew the first blood by punching Zak Crawley’s return ticket on a seven-ball duck.

Crawley went to drive the ball that should have been left alone and paid the price for it. He tried to drive the ball away from the body and gave an outside edge, which was caught by substitute Sai Sudharsan, leaving Crawley in disbelief.

Akash Deep Removes Duckett and Root in Quick Succession

Akash Deep thought he had his first on the first ball of the third over after the ball passed close to Ben Duckett’s bat. Akash celebrated in jubilation, but Duckett challenged the decision, and the review showed a clear gap between the pad and bat. Despite avoiding a close call, Duckett couldn’t negate the threat posed by Akash.

He nipped the ball sharply into Duckett and found an inside edge, which directed the ball into the stumps, forcing the southpaw to return after a quick-fire 25(15). Joe Root and Ollie Pope tried to ensure England remained unscathed for the rest of the session.

However, Akash, being one of the best in the business, left Root speechless with a peach of a delivery. The talismanic English batter got tempted by the length of the delivery and tried to work it through the on-side. However, the ball went past the outside edge, rattled the timber and forced Root to return on 6(16).

Harry Brook and Pope stayed at the crease to propel England to 72/3, 556 runs short of victory, in a day comprehensively dominated by India.

