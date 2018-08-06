Men in Blue are all set to lock horns with England in the second Test match at Lord's, London after a defeat in the first Test match at Edgbaston. Just like 2014, the second Test match between India and England is again scheduled at Lord's, where India created history by winning the match. However, there's a huge difference between the squad in 2014 and the present one.

Men in Blue are all set to lock horns with England in the second Test match at Lord’s, London after a defeat in the first Test match at Edgbaston. Team India lost the match by 31 runs, on the Day 4 of the first test match. It’s been 4 years since India has faced an English side in England. Just like 2014, the second Test match between India and England is again scheduled at Lord’s, where India created history by winning the match. However, there’s a huge difference between the squad in 2014 and the present one. India Skipper Virat Kohli is a total opposite of the Former captain MS Dhoni who is said to be Captain Cool. The young skipper is filled with the strength of aggression and dedication towards the game.

In the opener at Edgbaston, Virat Kohli smashed a century by scoring 149 runs off 225 balls in the first innings, and 51 off 93 in the second. Also, Kohli was named No. 1 Test batsman replacing Steven Smith in ICC Test rankings. Kohli wasn’t accompanied by any of the top order batsmen in both the innings. The top order batting line up except Kohli has not been effective for the English experienced bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. The bowling is what made England to take the victory in the first Test match. Despite two big names in bowling side, a young bowler Sam Curran emerged as the Man of the Match in Edgbaston. Curran took four wickets in the first innings by demolishing the top order of Indian side including Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul and then Hardik Pandya.

Sam Curran, in his second innings of the first Test match, managed to bag only one wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Curran not only showed his performance with the Duke Ball, but with the willow too. He scored 87 runs in both innings, 24 in the first and 63 in his second innings. Hence, Curran took the man of the match award for his sensational performance. Just like Indian skipper Virat Kohli, England captain Joe Root was about to hit the century, when Kohli made him run out with a direct throw in his first innings while he was playing on 80 runs. Both the teams were lacking in their batting side, hence need to bring some change or must improvise the same.

Now, the second Test match is scheduled to be played at Lord’s from August 9. Both the teams are looking for the best playing XI, as per the conditions of the pitch. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have already announced their two changes for the second Test match. All-rounder Ben Stokes has been replaced by Chris Woakes, whereas Surrey youngster Ollie Pope has replaced the All-rounder Dawid Malan. For Team India, no announcement has been made yet, but Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has advised Kohli for any change in the playing XI. Also, ‘Dada’ has urged the Indian opener Murali Vijay and Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane to pay the game with the determination.

The start of the second Test match in Lord’s has a lot for the bowlers, as the weather conditions till now seem to be in favour of the fast bowlers who can swing the ball. There will be humidity along with the wind running 23 km/hr. Despite weather condition, this cannot simply ignore that the pitch has something for the batsmen too. The Test matches in England have mostly been in the hands of the fast bowlers, but the last game in Edgbaston has shown that you simply can’t experience the things without playing. Indian Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 7 wickets in the first Test match, 4 in the first innings and the rest 3 in the second one.

Impact Players:

Team India: Virat Kohli, who scored a century in the first innings and half-century in his second at Edgbaston, is surely a difficult player to deal with. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a puzzle, to which English batsmen have to solve really quick or else ‘Ash’ will smash. Ashwin has that beauty and the ability to spin the ball not only in one was but few. The way he has bowled Alastair Cook in both the innings of the first Test match, itself shows that how impactful player he is.

Team England: 20-year-old debutant Ollie Pope who has recently replaced Dawid Malan is a gamble which might hit India as his performance in County Championship was extraordinary. After this, Joe Root and Alastair Cook have always been an impactful player. Along with James Anderson, Sam Curran has also been named in the impactful player, as he has already shown his potential in the first Test in Edgbaston. James Anderson is having his good career record while playing in Lord’s Cricket Ground.

India vs England Test matches: Head to Head in Lord’s Cricket Ground

Test Series – 17, India Won – 02, England Won – 11

Predicted XIs:

India: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan/Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

England: Joe Root(c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler,

Squads:

Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

England: Joe Root(c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, James Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More