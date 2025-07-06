India vs England, 2nd Test: Rain Threatens Day 5 Play In Birmingham

As the second Test at Edgbaston moves into its final day, all three results are still on the table, much like what we saw in Headingley during the first Test.

India have put themselves in a commanding position after Day 4 by setting England a huge target of 536 runs. With seven wickets left and 90 overs to play, England are staring at an uphill battle. While they have chased over 350 against India in the past, this challenge is of a different scale. Some believe they might just go for it, although most experts are advising them to settle for a draw. It feels more like a double-ODI chase with a required rate just under six.

India Apply Pressure with Smart Tactics in Edgbaston Test

India seem determined to avoid the heartbreak they experienced at this same venue in 2022 and again in Headingley. This time, they made sure to shut the door firmly.

By declaring at the right time, they not only gave their bowlers proper rest but also forced England’s batters to spend more energy in the field. With the ball still relatively new, India will hope to strike early and avoid the need for a second new ball later in the day.

Despite past miracles from England, most pundits believe chasing this target is nearly impossible and defending it is in India’s hands now.

Overcast Weather Could Shape Final Day Drama

While India’s pace attack, led by Siraj and Akash Deep, would be itching to get back at England, the weather forecast might have other ideas.

Rain remains a concern, especially in the early part of the day, with clouds expected to hover for at least the first two sessions. These overcast conditions could help fast bowlers generate swing and make things even more difficult for the batters.

The pitch is still quite flat, offering little help to bowlers. So if the rain interrupts play, the first session becomes even more important for India to make progress.

Rain Returns as Dark Clouds Force Players Off

Just when the match was beginning to build towards a dramatic finish, a heavy cloud rolled over Edgbaston and brought another round of rain with it.

Players quickly retreated to their dressing rooms for cover. The delay means more frustration for both sides, especially India, who will be desperate to make the most of any play that remains. The game now waits on the weather as much as the players.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s Declaration In ENG vs IND Test Sparks A Legal Row: BCCI May Face Heat