India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?

Team India had an interesting day on the field during Day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Once they were looking behind when Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were batting, but Thanks to a stunning six-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj, the hosts were bowled out for 407. India ended the day at 64/1 in their second innings, with a strong 244-run lead.

Rain in Birmingham Might Interrupt India vs England Match

As Day 4 approaches, everyone’s attention is now on the weather. With dark clouds over Birmingham, there’s worry that rain might spoil the action.

According to Accuweather, there could be heavy rainfall during the day. Rain is likely around the start of play at 11 AM (3:30 PM IST). The temperature may stay around 21°C, and chances of rain are around 48%.

On-And-Off Showers Could Disrupt Play

Although there might be a dry spell around 12 PM, rain is expected again at 1 PM (5:30 PM IST). So, it’s quite possible that the game could get interrupted more than once during the day.

Mohammed Siraj’s Spell and England’s Comeback on Day 2

Earlier in the match, Siraj gave India a dream start on Day 2 by removing two English batters in his second over. England were struggling at 84 for 5.

But then Harry Brook (158 off 234) and Jamie Smith (184* off 207) put together a brilliant 303-run stand. That partnership helped England reach 407, still trailing India’s big first-innings total of 578.

Floodlights, Clouds, and Counterattack in India vs England Test

When India came out to bat again, they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (28 off 22) early. But KL Rahul (28* off 38) looked calm and steady. He was joined by Karun Nair (7* off 18), and the two remained not out at stumps.

England scored 172 runs in the morning session alone, even though they had already lost five wickets. They added 106 more in the afternoon without losing any, despite the cloudy sky and floodlights being on.

