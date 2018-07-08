Rohit Sharma was at his superb best as he scored a fantastic century off 56 balls in the final T20 international played between India and England. India won the match by 7 wickets and swept the series 2-1.

Explosive right-handed batsman Rohit Sharma guided India to a superb 7-wicket victory over England with a sensational century in the third and final T20 international match played in Bristol on Sunday. With the sensational win, Virat Kohli and co swept the 3-match T20I series by 2-1. Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

Coming fresh from equalising the series 1-1 by winning the second game, England was oozing confidence when they came to bat first. Opener Jason Roy and Jos Buttler came heavy upon the Indian bowling attack in the early overs as the duo scored a phenomenal 94 runs in less than 8 overs before Buttler fell prey to a clever Siddarth Kaul delivery.

Roy’s blitzkrieg that included 7 giant sixes came to an end at the hands of Deepak Chahar at the score of 67. Although England managed a score of 198 at the expense of 9 wickets in 20 overs, the first innings was all about Hardik Pandya and former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

MS Dhoni, who recently turned 37, was involved in 6 of the 9 England dismissals and became the first wicketkeeper in the world to take 50 catches in T20I. Pandya, on the other hand, shined bright as he bagged 4 crucial wickets.

Chasing the target of 199 runs, India did not have the start they had hoped for as Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul got dismissed early on. It was skipper Virat Kohli who steadied India’s ship and supported an unstoppable Rohit Sharma from the other end.

Kohli was sent back to pavillion by Chris Jordan at the score of 43 but the Indian captain, along with Sharma, had already done the damage to England.

When Kohli departed, India needed 48 runs off 31 deliveries to win the match. Hardik Pandya and Sharma made no delay in securing the match and the series as both of them guided the Indian team to a fantastic 7-wicket victory with 8 balls to spare.

