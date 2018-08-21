England 23-0, Ind vs Eng 3rd test match day 4 live score and updates: England need 498 runs to win against India as Virat Kohli led India have set a target of 521. Skipper Virat Kohli slammed his career's 23rd ton, which helped visitors post a challenging target in front of the Englishmen.

England 23-0, Alastair Cook batting at 13, Keaton Jennings batting at 13, need 498 runs to win against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Earlier, India declared on 352 for 7, setting a target of 521 for England in the 4th innings. Skipper Kohli led from the front, smashing his 23rd century in Test cricket. Chetaswar Pujara scored 72, stitching a brilliant 113-run partnership for the third wicket, in the first two sessions of the day.

Hardik Pandya also scored 52 in the final session, bringing up his first half-century of the series. For England, many would argue that it was a disappointing day with the ball as the pacer failed against the batting pair of Pujara and Virat Kohli. England needed wickets at regular intervals to restrict India from putting a big number on the scoreboard but failed miserably as the duo batted England almost out of the game on the third day.

On day 2, Hardik Pandya had managed to dismiss 5 English batsmen helping the Men in Blue bundle England at a lowly score of 161. Due to Pandya wrecking havoc, none of the English Batsman could score half-century leave alone the double figures. The top scorer for England was Jos Buttler who struck 39 runs off 32 deliveries.

After losing the toss, India posted a total of 329 runs before getting all out. Even then it was Kohli who led the team from the front but was unfortunate to miss his 22nd century by 3 runs.

England Squad Playing XI

Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India SquadPlaying XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More