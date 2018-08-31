Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul stood their ground at the end of the Day 1 despite some tight bowling from England bowlers, especially James Anderson. It will be interesting to see how Indian batsmen will fare at the Rose Bowl pitch on Day 2. Stay tuned for more!

India will be looking to capitalise on their tremendous display of Day 1 where they restricted England at a score of 246 in the fourth Test match which is being played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Both the Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul are still on the crease but in the very embryonic stage of their innings. India is playing at 19 without any loss of a wicket.

Earlier on the Day 1, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc to the top order of the England batting lineup. Jasprit Bumrah drew the first blood after he dismissed opener Keaton Jennings without letting him open his score. Skipper Joe Root followed next who went back to the pavillion at the score of 4 after he failed to read a perfect Ishant Sharma delivery. Bumrah struck again and dismissed Jonny Bairstow.

Previous Test match hero Hardik Pandya completed the rout of England’s top order when he got Alastair Cook out at 17. It was a state of panic for the hosts who were struggling at 36/4, their man-in-form Jos Buttler tried to stable the sinking ship but even he had to depart as Mohammed Shami got him caught behind.

England’s top performer Ben Stokes, who was assisting Buttler from another end, saw an end to his innings as well as Shami continued to pile misery on the English side. It was Moeen Ali and Sam Curran who finally dug deep and played gallant innings to save their side from humiliation.

Both of them established a crucial stand of 81 runs and England out of the trouble before Moeen Ali was sent back packing by Ravichandran Ashwin. Adil Rashid went back in quick fashion while Stuart Broad tried to hold England’s fort for a while but Bumrah overpowered him with a fantastic delivery. Ashwin wound up England’s innings by smashing the bails of Sam Curran on a top spinning ball. From a meagre score of 86/6, England posted an estimable total of 246 runs.

Coming to bat next, Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul stood their ground despite some tight bowling from England bowlers, especially James Anderson. It will be interesting to see how Indian batsmen will fare at the Rose Bowl pitch on Day 2. Stay tuned for more!

Here are the India vs England, 4th Test match, Day 2 LIVE score and updates:

Live Blog

