England has announced their squad for the second test match at Lord's against India. Team management has done 2 big changes in the squad as Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes will be replacing the Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan.

The 20-year-old Oliver John Douglas Pope, commonly know as Ollie Pope has been elevated to England’s national cricket team after his outstanding continuous performance in domestic cricket. Ollie Pope represents Surrey scored 684 runs in county cricket with 3 centuries at an average of 85.50.

National selector Ed Smith told reporters, “Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first-class career. He has reached a 1,000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division’s stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85. The selection panel believes that Ollie’s performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket.”

He also added that team management has decided to drop Dawid Malan for the Lord’s test. “Dawid has not found his best rhythm this season, and it may be that his game is better suited to overseas condition,” Smith said.

The second change may affect the English side as inform all-rounder Ben Stokes, who picked up 6 wickets in the first test, will be absent. He will be replaced by all-rounder Chris Woakes, who will be making a comeback after a knee injury.

England’s squad for the second test match against India: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes

