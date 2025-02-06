Home
Thursday, February 6, 2025
India vs England: Fans Laud Shubman Gill’s Match-Winning 87, Calls Him ‘Future Star’

Fans took to social media to celebrate his performance, with many declaring that he is ready to carry the "legacy of Virat Kohli" for Indian cricket.

India vs England: Fans Laud Shubman Gill’s Match-Winning 87, Calls Him ‘Future Star’


In a dazzling display of composure and skill, Shubman Gill played a match-winning knock of 87 runs to lead India to a four-wicket victory over England in the opening ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Gill’s controlled innings, which came under pressure in a tense chase, helped India chase down England’s total, sealing a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gill’s performance comes as a significant boost to his confidence after a challenging Test tour of Australia, where his form had raised concerns. However, the stylish opener silenced his critics with a knock that was both elegant and responsible, steering India to victory in a tricky chase. His ability to keep calm under pressure while executing crucial shots was a testament to his growing maturity as a cricketer.

Indian cricket fans took to social media to praise the young star, with many celebrating his remarkable recovery from recent setbacks. Several fans went a step further, declaring that Gill is now ready to carry the “legacy of Virat Kohli” for Indian cricket. These enthusiastic comments reflect the growing belief in Gill’s abilities and the potential he holds in shaping India’s future cricketing success.

Here’s how X users reacted:

The decision by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar to appoint Shubman Gill as the vice-captain for the Champions Trophy raised eyebrows, especially after his lackluster performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, with this brilliant 87, Gill has certainly vindicated the selectors’ faith in him and shown that he is ready to step up as a leader in Indian cricket. His knock against England was hailed as a statement performance, showcasing his potential to shoulder more responsibilities in the future.

Shubman Gill won the Player of the match award.

With his composed performance and ability to rise to the occasion, Shubman Gill’s 87 not out has set the tone for India’s series campaign. Fans, teammates, and cricket pundits alike have expressed their admiration for the young cricketer, hailing him as one of the most promising talents in Indian cricket today. With the series lead secured, all eyes will now be on how Gill and the Indian team perform in the upcoming matches.

India’s victory was also a collective effort, with contributions from Shreyas Iyer and the bowlers, who delivered clinical performances. The men in blue will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for the second ODI of the series.

ALSO READ: India Beats England By Four Wickets In The 1st ODI, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

