India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Prediction: Who Has The Edge in Crucial Pool D Clash? Head-to-Head, Form And Key Stats

India vs England Prediction: India’s next game against England will be the key to their future in the group stage of the Hockey World Cup. The two teams will be battling it out in a decisive Pool D match. Both had a good start to the tournament, and a win in this match would put each ahead of qualification for the next round.

India beat Wales 3-1 on opening day while England, in their opener, defeated Pakistan 4-1. This should be another highly competitive match between the two teams, and their encounters last time were decided by very narrow margins almost always.

Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Match Preview

The first match in the World Cup group stage for India ended with a positive result thanks to the captain Harmanpreet scoring two goals from penalties plus one from a corner, while Sanjay added another. Unfortunately, their manager Craig Fulton must be a bit concerned at the sight of so many shots on goal through open play that they could not convert against Wales.

England gave a comprehensive performance against Pakistan in different facets of the game. The world number 3 side played dominantly throughout a lot of the time and netted goals in each of four quarters to win 4-1. The manner of their play and the attacking options at their disposal are qualities that can make them a team of great strength in Pool D.

In recent contests between these two nations, it’s been a really close affair. The matches of the India vs England series in the FIH Pro League resulted in each side having one win and one loss, and India’s victory against England was one of the remarkable feats in the Paris Olympic quarter-final when they had only 10 players on the field most of the time.

Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Head-to-Head

In the last 24 games between the two sides, India have come out on top on 10 occasions while England have won nine matches, with the remaining five games ending in a draw.

Will India Get Knocked Out of Hockey World Cup 2026 if They Lose Against England?

No, India will not get knocked out of the Hockey World Cup 2026 if they lose against England. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side can still qualify further in the tournament if they beat Pakistan in their next game on the 19th of August. A loss against England and a win in the subsequent game would see the 1975 World Champions finish at least second in their pool.

Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Prediction

India’s clash against England is expected to be the closest game of the Hockey World Cup 2026 group stage so far. Harmanpreet Singh’s men would have their task cut out as they face the World number three. However, given the recent meetings between the two teams, fans can expect a closely contested match over the four quarters. With the winner of this game possibly sealing a top-place finish in the group, both teams would be eyeing for a positive result.

India vs England Prediction: India 2-2 England

Also Read: FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs England Live Streaming, TV Channel, Match Date, Time And Where to Watch Pool D Clash?